Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 BET Awards

Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre

“Culture’s Biggest Night” is taking place in Los Angeles, and a number of your faves are giving gothic glam in all-black. As previously reported, the 2025 BET Awards are being held at Peacock Theater, where music’s biggest names are together for a night of unforgettable performances and acceptance speeches.

Source: Emma McIntyre

Before the show began, celebrities hit the red carpet in standout styles like Tisha Campbell, who wowed in oxblood and Kash Doll who matched her boo, Za’Darius Smith.

Source: Emma McIntyre

Ashanti (and her whittled waist) shone in a shimmering, figure-hugging gown…

Source: Emma McIntyre

while Ciara made a bold statement in a flirty mini-skirt and a fitted hat representing her hometown of Atlanta.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN

As for “Ya Girl” Keke Palmer, she stepped out in a sleek gown that was completely sheer up top and highlighted her figure…

Source: Gilbert Flores

and GloRilla made waves in a curve-caressing corseted gown.

Emma McIntyre

Source: Gilbert Flores

Also spotted in the color of the night was B. Simone…

Source: Bennett Raglin

as well as WNBA star, Kysre Gondrezick…

Source: Bennett Raglin

and Keyshia Cole.

Source: Bennett Raglin

Other style standouts included Yung Miami…

Source: Gilbert Flores

Drew Sidora…

Source: Bennett Raglin

Doechii…

Source: Bennett Raglin

Brandi Maxiell…

Source: Bennett Raglin

Ryan Destiny…

Kandi and her daughter Riley Burruss…

Bennett Raglin

and Brittany Renner.

Also spotted were the fellas who held it down in their intricate ensembles.

Hit the flip for their looks!