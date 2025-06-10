Whose 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet Look Was Your Fave?
Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 BET Awards
“Culture’s Biggest Night” is taking place in Los Angeles, and a number of your faves are giving gothic glam in all-black. As previously reported, the 2025 BET Awards are being held at Peacock Theater, where music’s biggest names are together for a night of unforgettable performances and acceptance speeches.
Before the show began, celebrities hit the red carpet in standout styles like Tisha Campbell, who wowed in oxblood and Kash Doll who matched her boo, Za’Darius Smith.
Ashanti (and her whittled waist) shone in a shimmering, figure-hugging gown…
while Ciara made a bold statement in a flirty mini-skirt and a fitted hat representing her hometown of Atlanta.
As for “Ya Girl” Keke Palmer, she stepped out in a sleek gown that was completely sheer up top and highlighted her figure…
and GloRilla made waves in a curve-caressing corseted gown.
Also spotted in the color of the night was B. Simone…
as well as WNBA star, Kysre Gondrezick…
and Keyshia Cole.
Other style standouts included Yung Miami…
Drew Sidora…
Doechii…
Brandi Maxiell…
Ryan Destiny…
Kandi and her daughter Riley Burruss…
and Brittany Renner.
Also spotted were the fellas who held it down in their intricate ensembles.
Hit the flip for their looks!
Seen on the scene was Snoop Dogg, who was bangin’ in blue with his wife Shante Broadus…
“Mr. 106 & Park” Bow Wow made a statement on the carpet alongside Terrence J…
Before reuniting on stage, B2K showed up and showed out in all black.
Also spotted was Robin Thicke…
Durand Bernarr…
Da’Vinchi…
Cory Hardrict…
Leon Thomas…
Jermaine Dupri…
and Tyler Perry.
