Whose 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet Look Was Your Fave?

Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 BET Awards

Published on June 9, 2025

Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre

“Culture’s Biggest Night” is taking place in Los Angeles, and a number of your faves are giving gothic glam in all-black. As previously reported, the 2025 BET Awards are being held at Peacock Theater, where music’s biggest names are together for a night of unforgettable performances and acceptance speeches.

BET Awards
Source: Emma McIntyre

Before the show began, celebrities hit the red carpet in standout styles like Tisha Campbell, who wowed in oxblood and Kash Doll who matched her boo, Za’Darius Smith.

Kash Doll
Source: Emma McIntyre

Ashanti (and her whittled waist) shone in a shimmering, figure-hugging gown…

BET Awards
Source: Emma McIntyre

while Ciara made a bold statement in a flirty mini-skirt and a fitted hat representing her hometown of Atlanta.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-ARRIVALS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN

As for “Ya Girl” Keke Palmer, she stepped out in a sleek gown that was completely sheer up top and highlighted her figure…

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores

and GloRilla made waves in a curve-caressing corseted gown.

Kash Doll
Emma McIntyre
BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores

Also spotted in the color of the night was B. Simone…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

as well as WNBA star, Kysre Gondrezick…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

and Keyshia Cole.

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Other style standouts included Yung Miami…

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores

Drew Sidora…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Doechii…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Brandi Maxiell…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Ryan Destiny…

BET Awards Red Carpet

Kandi and her daughter Riley Burruss…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Bennett Raglin

and Brittany Renner.

BET Awards Red Carpet

Also spotted were the fellas who held it down in their intricate ensembles.

Hit the flip for their looks!

Seen on the scene was Snoop Dogg, who was bangin’ in blue with his wife Shante Broadus…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

“Mr. 106 & Park” Bow Wow made a statement on the carpet alongside Terrence J…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Before reuniting on stage, B2K showed up and showed out in all black.

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Also spotted was Robin Thicke…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Durand Bernarr…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Da’Vinchi…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Cory Hardrict…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Leon Thomas…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

Jermaine Dupri…

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin

and Tyler Perry.

BET Awards Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin
