Have You Seen Him? VA Police Searching For Missing Morehouse College Student #KyleColeman

Late Friday night, 19-year-old Kyle Coleman was reportedly involved in a car crash in Virginia’s Tyson’s area, and he has been missing ever since.

Source: Prince William County Police Department

Coleman’s car was found abandoned after the crash, along with his car keys and cellphone, leaving the teen’s parents fearful and anxious for answers as to the whereabouts of their son.

From News 4 Washington:

News4 has learned an emergency call went to Fairfax County 911 about 11:20 p.m. Friday from Kyle Coleman’s iPhone. The dispatcher said the call came in not because Coleman himself had dialed 911, but from a crash alert feature on his iPhone. “Originally came in as a iPhone crash alert…with further callback, vehicle into a tree. A lot of screaming heard in the background of the call. Fire department is responding as well,” the dispatcher is heard saying on a recording. Emergency responders arrived within just minutes, reporting back a surprising discovery: The car was empty.

Coleman’s father, Keith Coleman, told News 4 he and his wife, Cimmerian, realized their son never returned to their home in Gainesville, Va., when they woke up the next morning. He said they traced his vehicle, a bright blue Toyota Yaris, using the Life360 safety app, and found it had been taken to a tow lot at Henry’s Wrecker Service in Merrifield, Va. Then they filed a missing persons report with Prince William County police. The department said officers are speaking with Coleman’s friends to learn more.

“Early Saturday morning, I think I pinged him and said, ‘Hey man are you still out?'” Keith said. “And I got no response from him. And so, right around [the] sun coming up, I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is not Kyle’s type behavior; we really need to check this out.'”

News 4 reported that Coleman’s car was found “visibly smashed in, with plant debris embedded in the metal,” and deployed airbags. Coleman’s parents noted that there was no blood found in the car.

“Right now, we’re still trying to figure out what was his state of mind when that happened,” Keith Coleman said. “We don’t know if he sustained a head injury and he just was disoriented or something else that might have happened. We really don’t just know.” “If he is alert and watching this, we want to be able to say: ‘Son, we love you. Come home,'” he continued. “‘We don’t care about what happened with the car. We don’t care about what events led up to what happened with the car…What we care most about is you.'”

Kyle Coleman was last seen wearing a red-and-white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants, Prince William County police said. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the Prince William County and Fairfax County police departments.