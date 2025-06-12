Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Marries Jack Leius In Magical Minnesota Wedding

Former Bachelorette lead Michelle Young is officially a wife!

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

The former reality star and sales consultant wed Jack Leius on Saturday, June 7, at Woodland Glasshaus at Bavaria Downs in Chaska, Minn. According to reports from People, approximately 200 guests attended the wedding inside a glass atrium beneath a canopy of luscious trees. Both the bride and groom are from Minnesota.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and our cheeks may get stuck from smiling so big!” Young told the outlet. “We knew regardless of how things turned out it would feel like an incredibly special day. So many fun moments and funny stories.”

The Bachelor Nation favorite—who was the runner-up on season 25 of The Bachelor before becoming the season 18 Bachelorette—wore a white wedding gown custom-designed by Anne Barge. Her bridesmaids were dressed in black.

“The timeless style is what really drew me in as well as the detail and care that is put in from the team while designing a custom dress,” Young said of her inspiration. “It was many months of meetings and flying to appointments but turned into one of the most special memories.”

Leius had made his way down the aisle to “Lovers and Friends” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Usher and Ludacris. After Young walked down the aisle, they played a game of Rock Paper Scissors to determine who would read their handwritten vows first.

“My favorite thing about Michelle is the aura she brings,” Leius said to People following their nuptials. “She has this contagious smile and laugh and is just this magnetic person that people gravitate toward. I’ve loved watching how she navigates life with so much confidence.” Young returned the favor with compliments of her own, gushing: “Jack always sees the best in everyone and will go out of his way to help anyone. I can open up to him about anything and also have fun with him doing absolutely anything. He’s truly my partner in crime.”

Leius’ former University of Minnesota football coach, Mike Sherels, officiated the wedding while Sherels’ twin daughters, Lyla and Cecilia, were the flower girls. Congrats to the happy couple!