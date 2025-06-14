Celebrity

'The Traitors' Season 4 Cast Revealed

Chaos, Cloaks, & Clout: ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Includes Porsha Williams & Candiace Dillard Bassett

Published on June 14, 2025

The Traitors is back in early 2026, and season 4 is already giving Emmy-worthy levels of drama before a single cloak has been donned. Yes, they’re back in that moody Scottish castle. Yes, Alan Cumming is still serving haunted butler couture. And yes, the cast is uhinged in the best way.

Let’s break this wild list down, because it’s a mix of fame, strategy, spice and chaos that deserves your full attention.

The ‘Real Housewives’ May Or May Not Form An Alliance—But Porsha & Candiace Could Clash, Again

The Housewives did not come to play this season—they came to dominate. Five of Bravo’s finest are packing their glam and game faces.

  • Dorinda Medley (returning from last season like the ghost of Traitors past—iconic)
  • Lisa Rinna (you already know the drama is about to be on 10)
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett (sharp tongue, sharper reads)
  • Caroline Stanbury (luxury meets cold-blooded strategy)
  • Porsha Williams (no one combines charm and chaos like Porsha)

Mind you, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Porsha Williams have already starred alongside each other on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and they didn’t exactly mesh in Thailand.

Still, if they don’t form a Real Housewives alliance, we’ve missed the crossover of the century.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK2KFFZuqos/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NnZhcDV1d3ZncHAy

Survivor Players Are Built for This

The Survivor tribe has spoken, and three seasoned pros are stepping into the castle with receipts and game.

  • Rob Cesternino, reality podcast king and low-key strategy machine
  • Yam Yam Arocho, charisma personified (don’t let that smile fool you)
  • Natalie Anderson, the beast herself, if she’s a Traitor, it’s over for the Faithfuls

They’ve outwitted, outplayed, and now they’re out for blood.

Big Brother’s Watching… and Scheming

Representing the BB house:

  • Ian Terry, the quiet genius and fan-favorite winner
  • Tiffany Mitchell, the master manipulator behind the Cookout

They’ve both survived alliances, blindsides and live feeds. The castle? Light work.

Reality Royalty, Olympic Ice and a Touch of Drag Magic

We’re not done. We’ve got:

  • Colton Underwood (The Bachelor’s most dramatic rose recipient ever?)
  • Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars legend, ready to waltz into war)
  • Monét X Change, straight from the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Expect shade, sparkle, and strategic slayage
  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef winner, which means she’s used to high-stakes, hot tempers, and sharp knives
  • Maura Higgins and Robert Rausch (Love Island lovers or liars?)

The Wild Cards We Didn’t Know We Needed

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir: Olympic ice dancers turned bestie assassins?

Eric Nam: K-pop heartthrob with hidden cunning? Don’t sleep.

Ron Funches: Comedian by day, secret Traitor by night?

Stephen Colletti: From One Tree Hill to Castle of Lies. We love to see the glow-up.

Michael Rapaport: Loud, New York, and probably calling everybody “fugazi.”

Donna Kelce: That’s right, America’s football mom is her

The Game Remains the Same. The Drama? Dialed Up.

For the uninitiated (welcome to the madness), The Traitors is basically Clue meets Mafia meets RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, all set in a misty Scottish murder mansion. Players are either Faithfuls or Traitors, and the latter are trying to sabotage, deceive, and murder their way to the bag.

If the Faithfuls sniff them out and get rid of the snakes? They split the prize. If even one Traitor makes it to the end? Say goodbye to your cut, babe.

This cast is pure reality TV gold. Get ready for shady alliances, backstabbing, wine-fueled drama, and maybe even a Housewives showdown—all under Alan Cumming’s watchful eye (and iconic cape).

The Traitors returns in early 2026 on Peacock. Don’t miss it.

One castle. Twenty-one players. Zero trust. Check out the cast reveal below!

