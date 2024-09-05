RHODubai Reunion Trailer Shows Chanel Ayan & Lesa Milan Continuing Their ‘Bragging’ Blow Up & A Speakerphone Scandal

The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion is on the way and in the trailer we see the continuation of the Chanel Ayan Vs. Lesa Milan drama.

After an explosive finale where the two (former?) besties butt heads over the word “bragging”, they’ll be face to face at the two-part reunion. A reunion trailer shows the two on opposite sides of the couch detailing what really caused a potentially irreparable fracture in their friendship.

The #RHODubai Reunion Trailer Teases BIG Drama Including A Speakerphone Scandal

The trailer also shows newbie Taleen wondering if the ladies sticking to the red color palette because it’s going to be a “bloodbath”, but Bravo boss Andy Cohen assures her that it’s “gonna be a love-fest.”

That love fest clearly doesn’t last long however because Taleen shows off giant poster-sized receipts, clearly aimed at her on-again-off-again friend Caroline Brooks who accused her of wearing her wardrobe. Brooks is also seen opening a box that has a garment of hers in it and Taleen says “Bada bing, bada boom.”

The trailer also shows Brooks dishing on some (“ugly”) “ssugar daddy” nicknamed Shrek who’s been accused of funding her lifestyle and Caroline Stanbury declaring that “nobody pays [her] bills.”

The coup de grâce however is when Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan go head to head. Ayan asks Lesa about her issues with her friend Stanbury and then alleges that she asked her to “tone herself down so she can sit next to Andy Cohen.”

“Whaaaaaaat?!” asks a shocked Lesa.

She then drops a bomb; Brooks called Ayan on speakerphone and we can only presume that Lesa heard what was said.

“Did you trap, Ayan?” asks Andy before the trailer ends on a cliff hanger.

Seeing the two at odds will surely disappoint some #RhoDubai watchers but Lesa Milan recently told BOSSIP that had to get things off her chest.

“I tried my best to say as much as I could,” said Lesa. “There were times when it was really chaotic, so I don’t know if things got lost in translation, but I went in as me. I spoke my truth. Obviously Ayan and I, that’s the big thing; so that was addressed.”

This all comes after Lesa and Ayan went head to head during the finale about whether or not the word “bragging” was used when recalling a convo about Lesa potentially purchasing Caroline Stanbury’s mom’s house.

When Will The Real Housewives of Dubai Reunion Air?

According to Bravo part one of the #RhoDubai reunion airs September 10 and part two airs September 17.

EPISODE 214: “Reunion, Part 1” (September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

As the reunion kicks off, Ayan and Caroline Stanbury are still celebrating their friendship amidst tension with Lesa. Taleen and Caroline Brooks confront each other on allegations of disloyalty and lies. Caroline Stanbury clears the air about her “sugar daddy,” while Taleen makes a revelation about Caroline Brooks’ ex.

EPISODE 215: “Reunion, Part 2” (September 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

The dramatic reunion concludes as Ayan and Lesa go head to head on the details of the fracture of their friendship. Caroline Stanbury reveals whether or not a baby is on the way, while Sara holds Caroline Brooks accountable. Caroline Brooks and Lesa drop a bomb that no one saw coming.

Will YOU be watching the two-part Real Housewives of Dubai reunion???