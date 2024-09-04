Reality TV

Candiace Dillard Bassett & Chris Bassett Expecting A Boy

Congratulations, It’s A Boy! Candiace Dillard Bassett & Chris Bassett Confirm The Gender Of Their ‘Drive Back’ Baby

Published on September 4, 2024

Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband Chris Bassett are excitedly sharing that their bundle of joy is a baby boy!

 

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Candiace, 37, broke the news in Us Weekly sharing that she’s been feeling “masculine energy” throughout her pregnancy and she “just couldn’t deny the feeling of a sweet little boy growing inside of me.”

Now she’s decorating her son’s nursery with a” whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theme” while enjoying being pregnant ahead of her baby’s birth this fall.

“It’s the most magical and indescribable experience,” said Candiace. “I think I’m actually going to miss it, but I also can’t wait to meet him and stare at him all day!”

As previously reported this will be the first child for Candiace, and the fourth for her husband Chris Bassett, 46, who has three children from a previous relationship.

"Hush" Season 2 DC Premiere

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Back in April, Candiace announced the big news and it came as a shock as it was just one month after she departed from Real Housewives of Potomac.

In an interview with ET, she noted that her pregnancy was “95% of the reason” why she departed from the Bravo show, but she’s open to returning in the future.

“I was really adamant about creating a space for not just the baby, but for me — for us — for this time in our lives,” said Candiace. “I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful and to feel free and to feel positive,” she said, “without any added pressure, good, bad or indifferent from the show. I was not confident that I could have that in the space that the show exists in, currently. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Since then Candiace has been posing for pictures cradling her bump and documenting her pregnancy, revealing last month that Chris surprised her with a“Besties Only Basset Baby Shower.”

Congrats to Candiace and Chris!

 

