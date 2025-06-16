Breaking News

Diddy's Sons Post Heartfelt Father's Day Tributes

Justin & Christian Combs Post Heartfelt Father’s Day Tributes As Diddy’s Lawyers File Emergency Motion In Sex Trafficking Trial

Published on June 16, 2025

Despite his image being tarnished in the public eye, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children continue to stand beside him.

Amid the disgraced music mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking trial, his sons, Justin Combs, 31, and Christian “King” Combs, 27, shared Father’s Day tributes for their dad on Instagram.

On Sunday, June 15, Christian took to his social media page to share a throwback photo of himself as a kid, sweetly posing as Diddy carried him down a red carpet.

“Happy Fathers Day Pops!!” he wrote in his short caption. “I Love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at [home emoji].”

As for Justin, he posted a black-and-white video of himself and his dad to his Instagram Stories, adding another slide with a photo of the pair dressed up in suits.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS,” Justin began in his post. “THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTER WHAT!! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU.”

These Father’s Day tributes come as Diddy and his legal team push back in court after one of only two Black male jurors was dismissed from his federal trial. As a result, his lawyers are accusing prosecutors of systematically removing Black jurors in order to secure a conviction, according to All Hip Hop.

Attorneys for Combs filed an emergency motion to Judge Subramanian on Sunday, June 16, arguing that the removal of Juror #6 was unjustified. The juror was dismissed after giving conflicting information about his residence, initially saying he lived in the Bronx with his fiancée and daughter, but later revealing that he had moved to New Jersey with his girlfriend.

While the judge agreed with the prosecution’s request to remove the juror due to his shifting story, Diddy’s defense team objected, insisting the move is harmful to the racial makeup of the jury and suggesting that it could discourage minority participation in future trials.

“The fairness of the trial depends in part on having jurors with backgrounds similar to Mr. Combs shai·e their perspectives on the evidence with other jurors from diverse backgrounds during deliberations,” Diddy’s lawyer Alexandra A.E. Shapiro said, according to the New York Times. “Removing this particular juror will deprive Mr. Combs of that impartial perspective, and it is no answer to simply say that there are other black jurors, or other males, on the jury.”

The defense went on to point out a pattern: Of the nine peremptory strikes used by the prosecution, seven were against Black jurors, which the defense claims shows a clear effort to reduce Black representation on the jury.

