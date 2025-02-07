Crashout Kanye Admits To Having Control Over Wife Bianca Censori & Defends Diddy In Deranged Rant, Proudly Calls Himself A ‘Nazi’

Kanye West is at it again, and his latest social media rant might be his most unhinged of all time.

While most of us were sleeping Thursday night, the rapper crashed out on social media. His rant began with his response to reports that he was “controlling” his wife, Bianca Censori.

Ye did admit to having “dominion over [his] wife,” in one tweet, going on to say that their relationship isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s**t.”

“She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke b****es,” he continued.

West went on to address the speculation over whether Censori decided to drop her coat on the Grammy’s red carpet on Sunday, where she posed in a completely transparent dress.

“Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke ass pawns,” he wrote on X. He went on to inform his followers he “fired and blocked” a Yeezy employee who “was uncomfortable” with his wife’s “invisible” outfit.

The rapper even blasted “dumb” and “lame” haters who called Bianca’s “Grammys look a stunt,” insisting that’s not the case since she’s been dressing like this for years now.

“She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” Kanye tweeted. “Every single b***h on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression. There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

In another segment of his rant, the rapper also defended Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. He even started selling pieces from their collaboration.

“FREE PUFF,” West began in capital letters. “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND B****ES IS P***Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T,” he continued.

He also dragged Chris Brown into the mix, condemning his peers for not supporting him amid his proven history of abuse.

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING,” Kanye claimed. “I WAS P***Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF.”

He went on to share a video to his Instagram of himself on a FaceTime call with Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs, who was seen flashing a huge smile.

“… FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE [sic] OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME,” West wrote in the caption. “LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Unsurprisingly, Ye’s rant also consisted of some serious antisemitism. Despite trying to send a somewhat coherent message about too many Black families being separated, he went on to praise Hitler and even called himself a “nazi,” insisting he’s not apologizing for his antisemitism this time around.

Kanye doubled down by saying he “is racist” and will never apologize for his past antisemitic comments despite having done so in 2023. He even doubled down on his belief that “slavery is a choice.”

Much of his outburst has been deleted now and comes less than a week after he and Censori made their red carpet debut. Stunt or not, it looks like Bianca’s naked display still wasn’t enough attention for Ye, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.