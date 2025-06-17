‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’ Season 13 Features Karlie’s Arrest, Mendeecees’ Marriage Comments & Scrappy’s Ravishing Realtor Bae [Trailer Exclusive]

MTV is turning up the heat this summer with the return of its longest-running Love & Hip Hop series, and BOSSIP‘s got your exclusive look at the latest batch of peach state shades and scandals.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back for season 13, premiering Tuesday, July 8 at 8 PM ET/PT, and promises to deliver more shade, shake-ups and industry moves than ever before.

As the franchise’s milestone season, this chapter introduces rising rap stars Queen Key and Salma Slims, along with producer and A&R, 24Hrs, to the already stacked cast, bringing big personalities (and big drama) to ATL.

A press release reports that Kirk and Rasheeda are back like they never left, but find themselves increasingly isolated after last season’s viral fallout. In a surprising twist, the couple reaches out to Kirk’s baby mama, Jasmine Bleu, leaving fans wondering if it’s a gesture of peace or the start of even more chaos.

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Yung Joc is eyeing a musical comeback with help from ATL legends while managing family life and mentoring young talent, with wife Kendra Robinson by his side. Fresh from receiving his own day in the city of Atlanta, he enlists Scrappy to help him create a star-studded Atlanta compilation album, but personal drama—especially with the women in his life—threatens to derail his kingdom-building efforts.

Speaking of Scrappy, he’s got a new girlfriend, Britney Sims. Britney is seen the trailer being reassured by her rapper boo that they’re official.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

As for Scrappy’s ex-wife Bambi, she’s newly engaged and planning her dream wedding, but her fiery diss track stirs the pot, forcing her to confront co-stars while navigating co-parenting with Scrappy. She just made headlines, however, for her strained relationship with her new man.

Elsewhere, Sierra Gates juggles revamping her Glam Shop, expanding her Ghetto Girlz Eat brand, and trying to balance complicated family dynamics.

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Lil Zane prepares to reclaim his rap career, while his partner Ashley Conley embarks on a confidence-boosting journey that could shift their relationship. Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees are seen in the trailer celebrating 10 years of marriage, but battling swirling rumors and fake friends as they focus on building a legacy of love.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

“I didn’t wanna be married at the time and it’s come back to bite me in the a**,” says Mendeecees.

Karlie Redd, meanwhile, is trying to bounce back after a short-lived marriage to rapper TLO ended in chaos and her arrest.

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

“Does this mean I go to jail? I’m scared,” she says.

Now facing a major life reset, Karlie must disentangle her heart, her brand, and her business ventures from the fallout. With her world turned upside down, she’s ready to reclaim her peace and her power.

Saucy Santana, riding the wave of his viral hit, “Bounce,” is focused on his music now more than ever. But the question is: Will he build bridges with his fellow ATL artists or view them as competition in an already cutthroat game? As one of the scene’s boldest personalities, Santana brings heat, hooks and headlines.

Other season 13 highlights include Spice dropping a viral diss track alongside a cast compilation album, and Jessica White hosting a wellness retreat in hopes of mending fractured friendships.

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 13 premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 8 PM ET/PT!