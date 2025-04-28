LHHATL Exclusive Clip: Feuding Exes Scrappy And Bambi Blast Each Other, Again

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of #LHHATL, and it features (forever) feuding exes, Scrappy and Bambi, arguing at Kirk and Rasheeda’s event.

As previously reported, MTV announced the highly anticipated return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, premiering on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 PM ET/PT, bringing viewers more drama, music, and the personal stories that keep fans hooked.

This season continues to present unforgettable storylines that continue to take shape as the season progresses.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative. Saucy Santana is exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance. Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after. Rasheeda and Kirk work to restore harmony in the Frost family, but power struggles threaten their progress. With new rumors swirling around Scrappy, his tumultuous personal life spills into the public eye, including a new crisis involving Momma Dee. Bambi emerges as a formidable force, as she navigates a delicate truce with her former foes & ex-husband Scrappy, but is tested as new bomb drops and loyalties are broken. Lil Zane and Ashley Conley tackle new family pressures as their marriage hangs on a lifeline. Yandy and Mendeecees begin to question their priorities and friendships as they desperately try to move on from the explosive allegations that shattered their public image last season. Joc and Kendra reverse roles this season when Joc’s karmic jealousy comes to a head and threatens to push his and Kendra’s marriage to the brink. Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring passion, ambition, and fresh perspectives to the cast. The powerhouse cast features Amy Luciani, Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Latin recording artist, International Nova and his wife, Cristina Nova.

#LHHATL Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s new episode, we see Scrappy and Bambi going at it again, this time at Kirk and Rasheeda’s Pressed fashion show.

Bambi has caught wind of the podcast comments Scrappy made about her, and she’s ready for a confrontation.

And despite Scrappy leaving when he sees “trouble” coming his way, his ex-wife is ready to give him a piece of her mind

“People keep trying me, and I just feel like, you know what? This zen space I’m in right now, I’m coming up out of that,” says Bambi.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premieres tomorrow, April 29, on MTV at 8 PM EST.