R. Kelly Claims He Was Targeted In Prison Murder Plot After Overdose, Prosecutors Push Back At Pied Piper’s ‘Deeply Unserious’ Suggestion

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly is requesting home confinement after an alleged medical incident in prison, claiming that staff at the federal facility where he’s currently serving a 31-year sentence for sex trafficking and child sexual abuse, intentionally administered a high dose of medication resulting in an overdose and hospitalization last week. The singer claims it was a carefully calculated murder plot, but federal prosecutors are pushing back against the plea, arguing that the request “makes a mockery of the harm suffered” by the victims of the disgraced R&B singer, the Chicago Sun-Times noted.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, alleges that personnel at the Bureau of Prisons facility in Butner, N.C., gave Kelly an excessive dose of prescribed medication while he was being held in solitary confinement on the night of June 12.

The following morning, Kelly reportedly experienced symptoms such as dizziness, faintness and blurred vision. He allegedly collapsed while trying to stand, then crawled to his cell door before losing consciousness.

Brindley claims Kelly was transported by ambulance to Duke University Hospital, where the singer allegedly overheard a prison officer remark, “This is going to open a whole new can of worms.”

At the hospital, doctors allegedly informed Kelly that he had been given a potentially life-threatening overdose of his medications. Medical staff also informed the Chicago native that he had blood clots in both his legs and lungs, according to Brindley’s letter to federal officials. However, the attorney claimed Kelly was removed from the hospital before receiving treatment for the clots.

“When advised he required surgery and needed to be kept for two weeks, officers assigned to Mr. Kelly in the hospital contacted the officials at Butner,” Brindley wrote in the court documents, The Post noted. “Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly. He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of the doctors.”

After the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker was allegedly denied surgery, he was taken back into solitary confinement. Brindley scolded the Bureau of Prisons for preventing the Grammy winner from receiving critical care.

“He could die from this condition, and they are letting it happen.” Brindley added, “Mr. Kelly’s life is in danger, and that danger is coming from Bureau of Prisons officials and their actions. Mr. Kelly needs this Court’s intervention. His life actually depends on it.” U.S. Attorney Jason Julien and federal officials pushed back against Kelly’s claims

According to his attorneys, Kelly believes prison officials allegedly conspired with a high-ranking member of the Aryan Brotherhood to assassinate him through the alleged overdose, supposedly to block the release of damaging information the singer’s legal team had uncovered, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In light of the allegations, Kelly has petitioned the U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold in Chicago for a temporary release into home confinement. A hearing on the matter is set for Friday (June 20). However, rather than weighing the substance of Kelly’s explosive claims, the court’s focus appears to be on a more procedural issue, whether Judge Pacold even has the legal authority to rule on the request.

But even if the judge has the power, the odds don’t appear to be in Kelly’s favor at the moment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien pushed back against the singer’s plea on June 16.

“Unfortunately, no court has the ability to enter an order freeing Kelly’s victims from the prison that Kelly put them in,” District Attorney Julien wrote in a 19-page brief published Monday, arguing that she did not have jurisdiction over the matter. “Imagine a scenario where any and every incarcerated criminal could go back to the criminal court(s) that imposed a sentence of imprisonment upon them, allege that they fear imminent harm and demand to be released from custody while the matter was investigated,” Julien continued. “Every convicted murderer, rapist and terrorist will have a newfound shot at freedom.”

She added, “Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children, and he probably never will,” Julien wrote.

Federal prosecutors also shot back against the singer’s request calling his prison murder plot allegations “fanciful” and “deeply unserious.”

