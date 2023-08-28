Bossip Video

The financial hits continued for R. Kelly after judges ordered him to pay victims more than $500,000 in restitution and another $10.5 million judgment for using terrorist threats to sabotage a Surviving R. Kelly screening.

Although R. Kelly cried broke once he started facing consequences for his years of abusing women and children, the courts aren’t taking that for an answer. The only entity more serious about collecting coins than Cardi B is the government. Blavity reports a judge seized another $506K from Kelly’s royalties at Universal Music Group to pay his outstanding debts to victims.

The money came from diehard fans continuing to support Kelly’s music, but it was still sitting in the label’s bank account. That still didn’t stop the court from getting their hands on it. Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered the UMG to release the half million dollars in royalties for restitution payments.

This isn’t the first time Donnelly cut out the middleman to hold Kelly accountable. As BOSSIP previously reported, she also seized $28K from Kelly’s commissary last year. In addition to his 30-year prison sentence, Kelly owed a $100K fine to the feds and a $40K human trafficking penalty.

Compared to the latest judgment against R. Kelly, those losses were just the opening act.

