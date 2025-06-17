Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Mom’s ‘King Kylie’ Era: ‘Not A Good Combo’

Kylie Jenner’s “King Kylie” era might be a favorite among her fans, but her daughter isn’t exactly on board.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to TikTok on Monday, June 16, to share a funny moment between her and her daughter, Stormi. In the clip, the seven-year-old is reacting to photos of her mom in brightly colored wigs, which Kylie often wore when she was younger in what she referred to as her “King Kylie” era.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her daughter’s shocked face in the camera before asking what was wrong.

“Did you dye your hair in that photo?” Stormi asks her mom. “No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs,” Kylie replies. “And colored wigs.” That’s when Stormi’s sass really shined through, asking, “A blue wig with red outfit?” “I know. It’s not good,” Kylie admits.

Stormi went on to tell her mom that it’s “not a good combo,” to which Kylie responded, “I know.”

“That’s what she gets,” Stormi says to the camera before taking a cherry from a bowl and taking a bite.

In her caption, Kylie wrote, “Stormi just discovered the king Kylie era …..”

Kylie shares Stormi and son, Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott. Last year, the makeup mogul posed with both of her children for British Vogue, opening up about what motherhood has taught her.

“I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally,” she told the outlet. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier,” she said. Kylie continued, “I’m like, ‘Okay, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’ “