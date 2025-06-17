Celebrity

Stormi Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Mom's 'King Kylie' Era

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Mom’s ‘King Kylie’ Era: ‘Not A Good Combo’

Published on June 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kylie Jenner’s “King Kylie” era might be a favorite among her fans, but her daughter isn’t exactly on board.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 24, 2024
Source: MEGA / Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to TikTok on Monday, June 16, to share a funny moment between her and her daughter, Stormi. In the clip, the seven-year-old is reacting to photos of her mom in brightly colored wigs, which Kylie often wore when she was younger in what she referred to as her “King Kylie” era.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her daughter’s shocked face in the camera before asking what was wrong.

“Did you dye your hair in that photo?” Stormi asks her mom.

“No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs,” Kylie replies. “And colored wigs.”

That’s when Stormi’s sass really shined through, asking, “A blue wig with red outfit?”

“I know. It’s not good,” Kylie admits.

Stormi went on to tell her mom that it’s “not a good combo,” to which Kylie responded, “I know.”

“That’s what she gets,” Stormi says to the camera before taking a cherry from a bowl and taking a bite.

In her caption, Kylie wrote, “Stormi just discovered the king Kylie era …..”

Kylie shares Stormi and son, Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott. Last year, the makeup mogul posed with both of her children for British Vogue, opening up about what motherhood has taught her.

“I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally,” she told the outlet. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier,” she said.

Kylie continued, “I’m like, ‘Okay, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’ “

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Kylie Jenner News Newsletter SMH Stormi

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

14 Items

Troll-A-Fella Records: Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Charlamagne Tha God & Dame Dash’s Messy Tusslefuffle On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close