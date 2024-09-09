Back Besties: Kopacetic Komrades Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Post TikTok Together—‘We’re Back!’

A little over a year after the two were spotted grabbing sushi, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are returning to the public eye as besties again. The pair is officially bringing their friendship out of the dark shadows as they move on from an infamous 2019 scandal.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Khloe Kardashian‘s pathological cheater baby daddy, Trystin’ Thompson, was revealed to have kissed Woods, much to her dismay at a party.

The scandal broke in early 2019, immediately polarizing Kardashians/Jenners and Woods fans, and Jenner and Woods’ friendship was halted while Woods was dragged through the mud.

Fans later rallied around the influencer after she cleared her name on Red Table Talk. Ater denying initial reports of sleeping with Thompson and being seen “sitting on his lap, the star told Jada Pinkett Smith what really went down.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” said Woods adding that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.” “It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.” “I didn’t know how to feel,” she added. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after. I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.’”

Jordyn Woods’ Kardashian-Jenner free career has flourished and four years later, she and Kylie were spotted at a restaurant together, confirming they were still in communication.

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Reunite On TikTok

Since the spotting, the two have remained lowkey with their healed friendship but now they’re cementing things on social media.

Over the weekend, Jenner and Woods lip-synced along to a viral sound of Kim Kardashians’ promotion of The Kardashians reality TV show on TikTok with help from Jenner’s friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

“Okay guys, we’re back,” Jenner mouthed in the video. Woods then followed up with, “Did you miss us?” “‘Cause we missed you,” Karanikolaou added.

On Jordyn Woods’ TikTok account, she also posted a video of the trio lip-synching to Ariana Grande‘s “34+35.”

Though the public was sure these two would never speak again, Jenner previously revealed that she never wanted to write Woods off completely and said they always stayed in contact.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” she told actress Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine in 2023. “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

She continued,

“There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

It is unclear what Woods’ relationship is with Kylie’s sisters, but some fans are excited to see the BFFs back together.

Others however are warning Woods to keep one eye open.

What do YOU think about these being back to besties after the 2019 Tristan Thompson scandal?