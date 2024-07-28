New Couple??? Travis Scott Seemingly Pops Out With 50 Cent’s Ex Cuban Link, Rick Ross Pokes Fun At 50

Cuban Link and Travis Scott have sparked dating rumors after being seen leaving an event together. This comes after the two quietly ended their prior relationships with 50 Cent and Kylie Jenner, respectively. After a new video of Cuban and Scott surfaced, opinions started flying, especially from a nemesis of 50 Cent’s.

On Friday, July 26th, video footage of Cuban Link and Travis Scott showed the two leaving a function and getting into a car together. The video shows Scott saying goodbye to a man and a woman before hopping into the vehicle. A few other people followed the pair into the car. It’s unclear where they went later that night or what this means about Cuban Link and Scott’s relationship.

Cuban Link And Travis Scott’s Recent Relationship Timelines

As you may recall, Cuban Link began dating rapper 50 Cent in 2019. While the two were not shy about declaring their relationship, they were relatively quiet about their coupling. According to Complex, their breakup was never formally announced. However, in January 2024, the rapper posted to social media announcing his abstinence journey and his intention to focus on his goals.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level,” 50 Cent stated.

As for Travis Scott, his relationship with Kylie Jenner was highly publicized throughout their coupling. The two met and began dating in 2017, shortly after she broke up with Young Money rapper Tyga. Jenner gave birth to their first child, Stormi, in 2018. After they welcomed their daughter, Jenner and Scott’s relationship reportedly became rocky.

Jenner and Scott broke up until fate forced them back together. The two decided to quarantine together in 2020 to co-parent and rekindled the relationship. Jenner announced her second pregnancy in September 2021 and their son Aire in February 2022. The two officially ended their relationship in 2023, and Jenner began dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent On Social Media

The news of a possible relationship between Cuban Link and Travis Scott is exciting news for rapper Rick Ross. 50 Cent and the “Aston Martin Music” rapper have long had a feud, and the latter is basking in Travis Scott playing Mr. Steal Yo Girl. He took the opportunity to troll 50 over the situation.

Under Akademik’s post of the video footage, Rick Ross wrote, “The massacre @50cent.”

On his Instagram stories, Ross reposted the video and captioned it, “Many men, many many many men.”

Ross was not done there. He also stated he would be wearing Travis Scott’s Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx sneaker all week, pushing aside his Louis Vuitton’s.

It is unclear if Scott and 50 Cent had a close relationship before the video footage was posted to social media. Nevertheless, the two were at least cordial friends, as the “Many Men” rapper posted on Instagram that Scott spent time with his son, Sire, after a concert.

Cuban Link and Travis Scott have stayed quiet on their relationship status and seemingly ignored the buzz. 50 Cent has not addressed the rumors but has posted about his business ventures on Instagram.