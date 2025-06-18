Celebrity

'Love Island' Star Olandria Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Ooh La ‘Landria: Skegee Stunner Olandria Redefines FINE On ‘Love Island USA,’ Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Published on June 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

Ooh La ‘Landria

Love Island USA asset

Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Social media is obsessed with swoon-worthy stunner, Olandria Carthen, 27, who redefines FINE as the insanely gorgeous star of Love Island USA—the hottest reality series on TV.

Love Island USA asset

Source: Peacock

There’s fine and then there’s Olandria. Yes, lawd!

Born and raised in Decatur, Ala., the ‘Bama Barbie’ (and newly crowned Queen of Olabama) is a proud graduate of storied HBCU, Tuskegee University, who we (coincidentally) featured in our annual Homecoming Hotties series in 2023.

More than just your standard reality baddie, she actually has class, emotional intelligence and substance with a sweet southern charm that makes her a fan favorite.

For those late to the Love Island party, the addictive series features 10 sexy singles searching for love in a beautiful Fijian villa.

Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face challenges with shocking twists, sharp left turns and surprise guests.

Making things even juicier are the arrivals of new “bombshells” who force Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, the current season has social media in a chokehold with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.

Do you think Olandria will find the love she deserves on the island? Where would rank her on the Love Island baddies list? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria/more of Olandria’s pics on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Love Island Love Island USA Newsletter
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Global Grind

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close