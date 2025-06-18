Ooh La ‘Landria: Skegee Stunner Olandria Redefines FINE On ‘Love Island USA,’ Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Ooh La ‘Landria

Social media is obsessed with swoon-worthy stunner, Olandria Carthen, 27, who redefines FINE as the insanely gorgeous star of Love Island USA—the hottest reality series on TV.

There’s fine and then there’s Olandria. Yes, lawd!

Born and raised in Decatur, Ala., the ‘Bama Barbie’ (and newly crowned Queen of Olabama) is a proud graduate of storied HBCU, Tuskegee University, who we (coincidentally) featured in our annual Homecoming Hotties series in 2023.

More than just your standard reality baddie, she actually has class, emotional intelligence and substance with a sweet southern charm that makes her a fan favorite.

For those late to the Love Island party, the addictive series features 10 sexy singles searching for love in a beautiful Fijian villa.

Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face challenges with shocking twists, sharp left turns and surprise guests.

Making things even juicier are the arrivals of new “bombshells” who force Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, the current season has social media in a chokehold with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.

Do you think Olandria will find the love she deserves on the island? Where would rank her on the Love Island baddies list? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria/more of Olandria’s pics on the flip.