Kordena Forever: ‘Love Island USA’ Crowns The $100,000 Winners Of Season 6

Are you buzzin’ over the season 6 finale of ‘Love Island USA’?

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!!*

On Sunday July 21, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix revealed the results of the public vote for the audience’s favorite couple. Madix announced that Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky got the fourth highest amount of votes, followed by JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. Despite being coupled up for the shortest length of time, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi ended up as runners up for the hit Peacock series. Ultimately, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned winners for Season 6.

Beckham, who is the younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Page were coupled up on Love Island USA from the premiere episode of Season 6, which aired June 11, 2024. Much like the finale episode, the pair were wearing matching colors and from the beginning Kordell admitted being drawn immediately to Serena. While the couple found instant common ground as natives of Houston, TX, they faced the early challenge of Serena, who calls herself a “slow-burner” putting Kordell in the friend zone.

Once Kordell backed off, Serena warmed up to the idea of them as a couple. Their romance was just beginning to blossom when the show sent Kordell and the guys off to Casa Amor where he quickly started to get to know Daia McGhee, who he eventually brought back to the villa. Unlike Kordell, Serena was completely loyal to their match during their time apart, even opting to sleep outside so she was understandably upset that he brought a girl back with him. Kordell agonized over the idea of losing Serena and after multiple attempts to reconcile with her, ended all explorations with Daia. When Serena eventually gave in and decided to forgive Kordell, the couple became stronger than ever. The roller coaster romance between the two played out in a specially screening for the couple on their finale date.

The date ended with the pair dancing.

In the final moments of the finale, Kordell and Serena each chose an envelope — one containing a check for $100K and another which was empty. Ariana Madix explained, the whoever chose the money could also opt to keep the entire amount, but it would mean ending their Love Island USA match. The other option would be to stay together and split the money 50/50. Kordell ended up with the winning envelope and chose to split the money with Serena.

The entire cast celebrated the win and everyone jumped in the pool fully clothed.

Ariana Madix also shared some great news for Love Island USA fans — the cast, including bombshells, will reunite on Peacock for a special episode August 19 at 9pm EST.

