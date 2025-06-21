Celebrity

Fat Joe's Former Hypeman Drops Bombshell Lawsuit

Fat Joe’s Former Hypeman Accuses Rapper Of Sex With Minors & Coercing Him Into ‘More Than 4,000 Sexual Acts’

Fat Joe's former hypeman Terrance Dixon sues for $20M, alleging sex with minors, coercion, and exploitation. Joe's team calls it retaliation.

Published on June 21, 2025

Another set of allegations is on the docket, and this time, hip-hop veteran Fat Joe is squarely in the crosshairs. The Bronx rapper is reportedly being hit with an explosive lawsuit by his former hypeman, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, who is claiming far more than just unpaid wages – he’s alleging sex with minors and a chilling pattern of exploitation within the rapper’s empire.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Six
Source: Al Bello / Getty

This bombshell lawsuit against Fat Joe’s former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, comes after the “Lean Back” rapper launched a lawsuit against Dixon, claiming defamation. However, the 157-page complaint, filed recently, is anything but quiet. Dixon, who says he worked with Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena for over 15 years from 2005 to 2020, claims he was subjected to “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

According to reports from HipHopWired, Dixon alleges that Fat Joe engaged in sexual relations with children as young as 15 and 16 years old. The lawsuit reportedly names three alleged minors, identified as Jane Does, and includes graphic descriptions of encounters. In the lawsuit, Dixon claims Fat Joe allegedly gave a 16-year-old cash and paid for her clothes and cell phone bill in exchange for “oral sex and other sexual acts.” Another disturbing allegation suggests he paid for a then-15-year-old to get a Brazilian Butt Lift because her body was “adolescent and not fully formed.”

Fat Joe’s Former Hypeman Alleges Sex with Minors and Exploitation

Unfortunately, the allegations don’t stop with minors. Dixon’s lawsuit against Fat Joe reportedly details that he was coerced into performing “more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing” within the company. These acts were allegedly performed “under duress and surveillance.” He claims that refusal led to severe consequences, including threats of abandonment in foreign countries, financial punishment, professional sabotage, and even physical harm.

“Sexual acts were induced not by choice but by fear, dependency, and fraud,” the lawsuit explicitly states. “Each encounter carried an unspoken message: refuse, and you lose everything.”

Beyond the shocking sexual misconduct claims, Dixon also alleges financial exploitation, claiming he was denied fair compensation, songwriting credits, and royalties for his creative contributions to several of Fat Joe’s commercially successful songs. The lawsuit seeks up to $20 million in damages for unpaid wages, lost per diem, stolen publishing revenue, unpaid royalties, and physical and emotional injuries. Roc Nation, which manages Fat Joe’s business affairs, is also named in the lawsuit, with Dixon alleging the company knew or should have known about the alleged illicit dealings.

Fat Joe’s legal team, led by attorney Joe Tacopina, has vehemently denied all allegations, branding the lawsuit as a “blatant act of retaliation.” Tacopina, who has represented A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill, stated that the claims are “complete fabrications—lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

As mentioned, Fat Joe had already filed a lawsuit in April, accusing Dixon and his lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, of extortion and slander. The rapper’s filing suggests Dixon’s current suit is a “desperate attempt to deflect attention” from that earlier complaint. Tacopina emphasized, “Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated.”

