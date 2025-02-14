Fenty Family Unity: Rihanna Brings RZA & Riot To Court For A$AP Rocky’s Assault Trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are putting on a united front. The couple brought their two precious sons, RZA, 2½, and Riot, 18 months to court on Feb. 13 as Rocky appeared at his ongoing gun trial.

According to PEOPLE, the Grammy-award-winning singer and her boys were dressed professionally for the critical court date, with the little ones dressed in suits and Rihanna sporting a dark trench coat paired with snake skin heels, completing her look with straight hair and light makeup.

During the court proceedings, RZA and Riot were well-behaved, cooing lightly as Rocky stood trial on accusations of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli in November 2021. They were reportedly in a “heated discussion” when the incident happened, and Rocky allegedly shot at Relli twice, per prosecutors, according to the Associated Press.

At one point during the trial, Rihanna placed one of her adorable sons on her lap, consoling him with a toy as he began to fidget slightly during the tense trial, the outlet noted.

Rihanna said a sweet prayer with A$AP Rocky and the boys.

Per PEOPLE, during the break, Rihanna and Rocky stepped into the hallway together, each holding one of their sons. Rihanna disappeared with one child, while Rocky made his way toward the elevators with the other. As the break came to an end, the family reunited. Rocky handed the baby he was holding back to Rihanna, who then told her sons, “Wish Daddy good luck.” The rap star kissed Rihanna and the kids before she exited through the back door. When the break was over, Rihanna returned to the courtroom without RZA and Riot.

Rocky’s trial is set to begin today, and closing arguments and deliberations are expected to follow shortly afterward. The rapper faces significant consequences, including the possibility of up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky is accused of firing shots at Relli during an altercation outside a Hollywood hotel on Nov. 6, 2021. Relli claims the rapper shot at him, grazing his knuckles. However, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, dismissed the injury, describing it as “knuckle scrapes.”

“There’s no bullet in the world that could’ve done that,” Tacopina said, while showing jurors a picture of Relli’s hand on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Rocky was arrested at LAX in April 2022 in connection with the incident but was released on bail soon after. In August 2022, Relli filed a civil lawsuit against the hip-hop star.