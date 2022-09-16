Bossip Video

Fat Joe joined Charlamagne Tha God on “Hell Of A Week” to discuss PnB Rock’s murder and he didn’t hold back his thoughts.

After the slaying of PnB Rock rappers and OG’s in the entertainment are offering their opinion and advising people on how to move correctly. J Prince was one of the first ones to hop on Instagram to address the senseless murder of the artist at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles.

While social media debated if PnB Rock’s girlfriend was responsible due to posting his location which the rapper actually posted first, everyone with sense focused on the fact that the violence must stop.

Fat Joe Blast PnB Rock’s Killers, Says Rapper Are “Endangered Species”

Fat Joe is one of the OGs in Hip-Hop speaking up about the murder of PnB Rock. He spoke briefly about it on Instagram Live but he recently stopped by “Hell Of A Week” with Charlamagne for a more in-depth convo.

While chatting with the host, Fat Joe doubled down on something first echoed by Dipset’s Jim Jones, that being a rapper is a very dangerous job.

“Right now you need security, rappers are the endangered species,” said Joe. “We getting hit up by the police, we getting up by the feds and we getting hit up by our own.”

Joe also said something several people have wondered, why kill PNB Rock instead of just robbing him for the jewelry that was stolen?

The rapper’s statements came after he admitted that he used to rob people himself.

“I used to stick people up, I used to rob people, I’m not against them robbing him,” said Fat Joe on “Hell Of A Week.” “You caught him? Rob him. Why you gotta kill him? That’s what bothers me.”

You can watch the full segment below.