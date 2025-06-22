Fruitful Yet Forgetful: Nick Cannon Struggles To Name All 12 Of His Kids—’I Usually Get In Trouble’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nick Cannon is in hot water again after forgetting two of his 12 kids’ names during a recent podcast episode.

In an unconventional episode of The Very Good Podcast, Cannon was asked about his legion of dependents and ran into a struggle when it came time to name them all.

“I usually get in trouble. I know all of them, but like…,” he said. “Here we go. I’ll lay them all out for you.” He went on to shoutout 10 of the 12— twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey; Golden, 8, Powerful, 4, and Rise, 2, with ex Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 4, with ex Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 2, with ex Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 2, with ex LaNisha Cole; and the late Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer, whom he shared with ex Alyssa Scott—before realizing he was stumped. “I’m missing two,” he said. The 44-year-old had indeed forgotten his two youngest children—daughter Beautiful, 2, who he shares with Abby and daughter Halo, 2, who he shares with Alyssa—but figured he’d get an ‘e’ for effort.

Anthoff also posed the golden question of why he decided to have so many kids to the actor turned full-time baby maker.

“I have a king complex,” Nick admitted. “You know, Black men, we always be like, ‘What’s up king?’ I really think I’m the king.” Who knew all these years that the quintessential brotha greeting was code for “father as many kids as possible?” You truly learn something new every single day. Thankfully, however, Nick seems to be done having kids for the foreseeable future. “I think I’m done having kids but I don’t know what God and the universe have in store for me,” he said.

Let us pray that God is a little too busy with other things to send more kids Nick’s way. Amen!

Check out Nick Cannon’s full interview on The Really Good Podcast below.