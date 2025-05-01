BALLIN’! Nick Cannon Details Insuring His ‘Most Valuable Asset’—His Testicles—For $10M As One Of His 6 Baby Mamas Calls Him Out

Nick Cannon is taking an extra step to ensure that if anything happens to his assets, he gets a lot of money from it. His words come amid one of the six women he fathered children with calling him out for not seeing their child “in a month.”

Last year, the father of 12 teamed up with the soap company, Dr. Squatch, opting to insure his infamous testicles for a whopping $10 million.

On June 7, 2024, The Masked Singer host took to Instagram to reveal that the soap company supports the continuation of Cannon’s legacy—so much so that they are insuring his balls for $5 million a piece. This makes Nick Cannon’s balls the most valuable testicles in the world.

Cannon opened up about this decision on the May 1 episode of the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, revealing what made him go through with such a peculiar insurance policy.

“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” he explained. “Dr. Squatch, who is like, they’re known for like manscaping and all that stuff. They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’”

Cannon went on to share that the higher-ups at Dr. Squatch asked him what his “most valuable asset” was, to which he eagerly replied, “My balls!”

“I got the insurance policy in my office. It’s legit,” he said, noting that each ball is insured for $5 million. “If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids.”

Nick Cannon is a father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 14, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 8, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 4, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 3, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott—son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, and daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, 2.

It’s been a couple years since the radio host welcomed another child, prompting podcast hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday to ask if he’s done having kids. However, he didn’t give a straight answer, instead talking about his favorite stages in his kids’ lives.

“I love the baby stage,” Nick explained. “Baby to toddler. So fun. Because 3 year olds, those are the three-nagers. They think they know everything.”

Meanwhile, Cannon’s baby mama, Alyssa Scott, is calling him out and alleging that he’s neglected their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott reposted a clip from the host’s most recent interview and alleged that he hadn’t seen their 2-year-old in “over a month.”

“”Ha ha haaa Funny,” wrote Scott on her InstaStory. “Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month @NickCannon. But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls, SMH.”

Someone’s clearly unamused.

