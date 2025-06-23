Nicki Minaj Barbie Blasts Roc Nation For Suspected ‘Sabotage’ & Plots Against Her—‘Enough Is Enough’

Queen Nicki is back on her soapbox, and this time, her target is none other than Jay-Z‘s empire. In a fiery new rant, Nicki Minaj is alleging Roc Nation sabotage, claiming a shadowy campaign is underway to dim her shine and disrupt her Kenneth Petty marriage.

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

As BOSSIP has previously reported, Nicki is no stranger to airing her grievances online. From her very public beefs with fellow artists to her outspoken takes on industry politics, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper rarely holds back. But her latest tirade, launched on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, June 20, suggests a deeper, more sinister plot, with Roc Nation seemingly at the center of her accusations.

Minaj didn’t explicitly drop names in every tweet, but her loyal stans, the Barbz, were quick to deduce who she was referring to. She blasted “malevolent forces” as “distractions” and then pointedly demanded that the NFL fire “some n***as,” a clear shot at Jay-Z, who oversees entertainment for the league through Roc Nation. This isn’t the first time Nicki has taken issue with Super Bowl entertainment choices; she’s previously voiced disappointment when Lil Wayne wasn’t picked as a halftime performer for the 2025 Super Bowl and seemingly called out “spiteful & evil” Jay-Z, dubbing him a “house n****er.”

Nicki Minaj Alleges Roc Nation Is Sabotaging Her Marriage

But the claims didn’t stop at professional grievances. On Friday, Nicki Minaj alleged Roc Nation sabotage on a much more personal level, suggesting an unspecified party is trying to “tear” her husband, Kenneth Petty, away from their family with “lies & friends in high places.” Petty, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, has a history as a registered sex offender. The rapper’s husband was convicted of raping a 16-year-old in 1996.

The social media tirade continued with Minaj alleging that some of her social media features have been “demolished,” and that both she and her Barbz are being “stalked and shadowbanned online.” She even warned her fans to “save all info every time you get flagged or suspended & what platform it’s on.” When one fan suggested that TikTok was denying them the ability to “defend” Minaj, the rapper agreed, claiming she hadn’t changed any of her social media passwords. “And you have no idea how disgusting it gets,” she wrote. “Enough is enough.”

Further fueling the speculation, Minaj reposted legal documents alleging that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez is being sued by her own daughter, Demoree Hadley, who claims she’s being unlawfully detained in a psychiatric facility. Hadley’s lawsuit alleges that Perez plotted a conspiracy against her and her husband. Minaj seemed to connect this to her own claims, even calling out a “Goofy Bleek to the rescue,” possibly alluding to Jay-Z’s longtime friend Memphis Bleek. While Memphis Bleek recently denied having “harsh words” for Nicki, he did suggest she “clean up” with Roc Nation regarding her NFL partnership comments.

Nicki then posed a pointed question to her followers: “Would you continue working in a field where you were maliciously being kept away from your audience while everyone pretends to be mute?”

Nicki Minaj alleges Roc Nation sabotage is the reason she hasn’t released new music this year.

What do you think? Is Nicki Minaj being sabotaged by Jay-Z and Roc Nation—or is the Barb being paranoid?