Nicki Minaj Seemingly Slams ‘Spiteful & Evil’ Jay Z & Roc Nation For Booking Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne For Super Bowl LIX–‘House N***er Tingz!’

Nicki Minaj is currently trending after seemingly slamming Jay Z and his Roc Nation imprint for booking Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, instead of Lil Wayne.

“Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!!” tweeted the Head Barb in Charge about an unnamed “house n***er.”

As previously reported, numerous people are up in arms about Kendrick being booked to perform at New Orleans’ Superdome, especially Louisiana residents who believe Wayne was an obvious choice.

Nicki Minaj might agree as she tweeted Monday that “one n*** took a knee”, referencing Colin Kaepernick’s blacklisting from the NFL after his repeated taking of a knee to protest police brutality and systematic racism, and “one n***a took a bag” seemingly referencing Jay Z announcing a five year $25-million NFL partnership in 2019.

“He gon get you “n****s” in line every fkng time,” wrote Nicki.

She continued and said that while someone has “everything in the world”, seemingly Jay Z, they’re still “spiteful & evil.” She also alleged that the persona also has an “ugly laffy taffy alien”, but it’s unclear who she’s referring to.

“Tried to tell yall but yall wanted brunch LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” she added seemingly mocking the Roc Nation brunch before directly calling out the decision to have Kendrick headline the Super Bowl.

According to Nicki, someone must hate Birdman, Drake, and herself so much that he’s “punishing” Lil Wayne.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” wrote Nicki. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!

She also noted that during Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime performance, “white man” Eminem brought out 50 Cent whereas a “house N****er” is doing the opposite.

“Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out,” she wrote. “A white man. S*** sad. House NIGGER TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty ? Welp. then niggaz will keep son’ing you!!!!! #DTLR #GagCityDC LMFAOOOOOOOOOO GOODAZ FI DEL GAL U AH GOODAZ FI DEM.”

Before ending her rant, she praised Lil Wayne for helping her career not only publicly, but behind the scenes while also influencing the face and hair of Hip-Hop.

“And btw, you don’t know half of what lil Wayne has done for me & others. Wayne had drake & I on his tour w/no papers signed,” wrote Nicki.”We was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed. This man has literally changed the FACE of hip hop. The hair too. IYKYK. He inspired so many to tat their faces & get locks. Inspired your faves to wanna be a great MC. he never was in this for the money. It’s always been for the love of music.”

Some people are applauding Nicki’s decision to speak out, while others are wondering if the artist she’s defending would do the same.

Birdman has also entered the chat and he agrees with Nicki that “hatin s***” is afoot.

What do YOU think about Nicki Minaj’s Super Bowl rant? Do YOU think she’s calling out Jay Z?