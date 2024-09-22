Tidal Tirade: Nicki Minaj Slammed Steve Stoute’s Claims She Never Received Payout Because She ‘Didn’t Sign The F***ing Paperwork’

Nicki Minaj is still beefing with the industy and telling fans to bookmark her “bussy” clapbacks amid her multi-million dollar Tidal dispute after Steve Stoute claims she fumbled her own bag. Following the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, social media users, including Minaj, had a lot to say. However, her comments have everyone looking at Jay-Z for answers. Good luck with that, Nicki!

United Masters founder Steve Stoute recently joined The Pivot Podcast and addressed some of the controversy surrounding Jay-Z. As BOSSIP reported, Kendrick Lamar was recently selected to headline the 2025 Superbowl halftime show. Minaj and others were livid that Young Money rapper Lil Wayne was not chosen.

Nicki Minaj Denies She Received A Payout From Tidal When Jay-Z Sold The Company

To add to her list of grievances, Minaj also revealed that she was never paid for her Tidal agreement. You may recall that the mother of one and many others were charged with helping to launch the streaming platform in 2015. For doing so, artists were promised a share in the company, but after Jay-Z sold the platform, Minaj allegedly did not receive payment.

According to XXL Mag, Stoute spent a few minutes on the podcast explaining Jay’s Superbowl choice. After doing so, he addressed Minaj’s comments and her claims that she was never paid for her Tidal agreement.

“I think in that case, what Nicki did was wrong,” Stoute stated. “To bring up Tidal, his streaming company, that he gave you equity in, that you didn’t sign the f***ing paperwork and that’s the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table, that man [Jay-Z] didn’t do nothing to you.”

Stoute also wished the “Super Bass” rapper could have handled this privately.

“That crabs in a barrel thing…we can’t do that. That’s Black-on-Black crime,” he added. “I don’t like that. I think Nicki is great, great, great artist. Very successful career. Don’t do that. Just like, let’s not do [that], do that in private,” he said.

Check out the full episode of The Pivot with Steve Stout below.

Check out Nicki Minaj continuing her Tidal tirade and she only received a $1 million offer after the flip!