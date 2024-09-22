Nicki Minaj Slams Steve Stoute's Claims She Fumbled Tidal Payout
Tidal Tirade: Nicki Minaj Slammed Steve Stoute’s Claims She Never Received Payout Because She ‘Didn’t Sign The F***ing Paperwork’
Nicki Minaj is still beefing with the industy and telling fans to bookmark her “bussy” clapbacks amid her multi-million dollar Tidal dispute after Steve Stoute claims she fumbled her own bag. Following the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, social media users, including Minaj, had a lot to say. However, her comments have everyone looking at Jay-Z for answers. Good luck with that, Nicki!
United Masters founder Steve Stoute recently joined The Pivot Podcast and addressed some of the controversy surrounding Jay-Z. As BOSSIP reported, Kendrick Lamar was recently selected to headline the 2025 Superbowl halftime show. Minaj and others were livid that Young Money rapper Lil Wayne was not chosen.
Nicki Minaj Denies She Received A Payout From Tidal When Jay-Z Sold The Company
To add to her list of grievances, Minaj also revealed that she was never paid for her Tidal agreement. You may recall that the mother of one and many others were charged with helping to launch the streaming platform in 2015. For doing so, artists were promised a share in the company, but after Jay-Z sold the platform, Minaj allegedly did not receive payment.
According to XXL Mag, Stoute spent a few minutes on the podcast explaining Jay’s Superbowl choice. After doing so, he addressed Minaj’s comments and her claims that she was never paid for her Tidal agreement.
“I think in that case, what Nicki did was wrong,” Stoute stated. “To bring up Tidal, his streaming company, that he gave you equity in, that you didn’t sign the f***ing paperwork and that’s the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table, that man [Jay-Z] didn’t do nothing to you.”
Stoute also wished the “Super Bass” rapper could have handled this privately.
“That crabs in a barrel thing…we can’t do that. That’s Black-on-Black crime,” he added. “I don’t like that. I think Nicki is great, great, great artist. Very successful career. Don’t do that. Just like, let’s not do [that], do that in private,” he said.
Check out the full episode of The Pivot with Steve Stout below.
Check out Nicki Minaj continuing her Tidal tirade and she only received a $1 million offer after the flip!
Nicki Minaj Addresses Steve Stoute And The Tidal Agreement
Though Minaj is seemingly a busy woman, she had time to slam Stoute for his comments on The Pivot Podcast. The rapstress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear up her side of the story.
“I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. But wait, there’s more!” Nicki tweeted. “The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the ‘offer’ was off the table. Listen to the end of ‘Fractions’ for what my response was.”
She seemingly referred to Stoute in a separate tweet and said he should never mention her name again.
She also alleged that Stoute brought her up to cover up Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.
“They gotta keep the conversation on me so that no one asks about these charges against their BFF. I mean it seems the 30 year old tea here is FAR from stale. Patterns. Yet. SAS, UGLY ALIEN, STOUT, d**k breath, etc all talking about Onika? Why they talking bout Oniqua?!?!?!” she wrote.
After completing her rant, she took the time to thank the Barbz for their support as she promoted a new project.
Do you think Nicki Minaj is airing out the industry’s dirty laundry?
