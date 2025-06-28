AyyyeeeTL Ambassador Usher Collabs With Atlanta Braves On ‘Peace Up, A-Town Down’ Collection, Brings The City Out For Good Vibes, Lemon Pepper Flats & Bobbleheads

Celebrity

Published on June 28, 2025

AyyyeeeTL ambassador, Usher, brought the city out to celebrate his limited-edition ‘Peace Up, A-Town Down’ collab with the Atlanta Braves inspired by the iconic phrase that reverberates through the influential city’s rich culture.

Dripped out in Braves gear, the ‘Confessions’ singer soaked up good vibes while commemorating the eye-catching collection featuring upside down Braves logos on apparel and ball caps.

Known for entertaining home game experiences, the Braves gave the first 15,000 fans through the gates a bobblehead designed by Usher along with a pre-game party with a crowd-rocking set by DJ Mars, Usher’s Tour DJ, and a ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck.

Menu items (inspired by hit songs from classic Usher albums) included ‘OMG’ Fried Fish and Grits, ‘My Way’ Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings, ‘Yeah’ Shrimp and Grits, and more.

Surrounded by love, Usher vibed with fans in the Threads by the Braves Clubhouse Store in The Battery Atlanta, hyped up the crowd with the ceremonial ‘Open the Gates’ celebration, and set the tone with the ceremonial first pitch that we’re pretty sure inspired the Braves to beat the Mets 5-0.

Designed by Usher alongside the Braves Retail team, the snazzy collection is available now at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads  in The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park.

Fans can also cop the four uniquely designed apparel items and three caps here (if they’re not sold out). 

