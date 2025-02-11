Usher Asks Keke Palmer If He *Really* Contributed To Her Dramatic Darius Jackson Split: ‘I Am Not Here To Break Up Your Home’

Usher and Keke Palmer are finally discussing the viral moment that seemingly led to the end of Keke Palmer’s relationship.

In the latest episode of the Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, Keke hosts global superstar Usher to talk about their lives, careers, music, and, of course, their viral encounter at Usher’s Vegas show in 2023.

Palmer is the one who brought up the incident, which started when Keke wore a sheer outfit to Usher’s Las Vegas residency in July 2023. Her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson tweeted publicly about her ensemble, shaming the revealing look by writing, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” before going on to say that Palmer’s outfit went against the “standards and morals” he believes in.

The pair broke up shortly after, according to PEOPLE, leading fans to believe that the outfit in question was the reason for the split.

“Now, obviously, everyone went crazy, we caused some ruckus in my relationship,” Keke began in the Feb. 11 episode of her podcast. “Yeah we did,” Usher replied before adding, ‘Well hold on, did we cause some ruckus in the relationship?'” “We did – and its so funny, we were being showmen!” Keke insisted. Usher continued, “Hold on, did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home? Did I send you that dress? I just want to know that!”

When Palmer asked if Usher expected such a strong reaction to that, he replied: “I cannot be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer. I am not deliberately trying to do anything that’s going to rock anyone’s home.”

“This what you call Usher Usher-ing,” she said, to which Usher added, “I’m Usher-ing right now. This is what I actually say to myself in the mirror everytime I go out there. I say, ‘I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love.’”

Check out the full episode of Baby, this is Keke Palmer up above.