Beyoncé & Jay-Z Perform 'Crazy In Love' In Paris

(Cowboy) Carters In Paris: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Perform ‘Crazy In Love’ Together For The First Time In 7 Years

Beyoncé's Paris performance was epic, in part because her hubby Jay-Z joined her onstage.

Published on June 23, 2025

Jay-Z joined Beyoncé onstage at her Cowboy Carter tour in Paris, marking the first time the couple has performed together in seven years.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lucky fans in France got to witness a rare performance from the couple, for the last night of the Cowboy Carter tour at Stade de France.

Beyoncé’s husband joined the superstar onstage to perform their 2003 collaboration, “Crazy In Love”-their first time taking the stage together since Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa back in 2018. Jay also joined Bey for a special version of 2013’s “Drunk in Love” remixed with “Partition,” ending his performance with his own rendition of “N****s in Paris.”

The BeyHive has been paying close attention to the ever-shifting setlist throughout the Cowboy Carter tour, with many fans online admitting their jealousy over the surprises in Paris. While “Crazy in Love” is an established song on the Cowboy Carter setlist, Jay-Z’s verse doesn’t usually make the cut. Plus, Sunday marked the first time “Drunk in Love” or “N****s in Paris” has been performed on this tour.

Footage posted to social media shows the insane crowd reaction to Jay-Z’s surprise appearance at the show, including Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles happily dancing and singing along in the VIP area. Following her three-night stint in the City of Love, Beyoncé is heading back to the U.S. for a pair of shows in her hometown of Houston, TX, on June 28.

While “N****s In Paris” is a song off Jay’s 2011 collab album with Ye–formerly known as Kanye West–Watch The Throne, some fans noticed possible shade directed at the Chicago rapper. Though the original lyrics are, “Just might let you meet Ye,” the Roc Nation founder skipped over his former collaborator’s name in the song, instead replacing it with his wife’s nickname.

“Just might let you meet Bey,” Jay-Z rapped instead.

It’s no surprise that Hov didn’t want to give Ye any shoutouts. The lyric change comes just three months after Ye made headlines for attacking Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids in an unprovoked rant via X. In the tweets, the disgraced rapper questioned the children’s mental capacity, later apologizing and quickly revoking that same apology, according to Page Six.

Back in 2017, Jay-Z told the New York Times about his “complicated” relationship with Ye, saying, “There’s certain things that happened that’s not really acceptable to me. … But there’s genuine love there.” It’s unclear if there’s still genuine love following Ye’s awful comments about Jay’s family.

