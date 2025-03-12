This Can’t Be Life: Jay-Z Rape Accuser Heard On Recording Saying Lawyer Tony Buzbee Pushed Her To Sue

It looks like Jay-Z and his legal team just got proof that lawyer Tony Buzbee encouraged his client to file a lawsuit against him.

The woman–who previously claimed she was sexually assaulted by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs at just 13 years old–is reportedly heard on a recording agreeing Jay-Z did not assault her. Not only that, the Jane Doe–who said the stars sexually assaulted her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards–added that her lawyer is the one who pushed her to sue Jay-Z.

Doe’s lawsuit against Jay-Z and Combs has already been withdrawn with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived. ABC News obtained an excerpt of the recording between the woman and two private investigators associated with Carter.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator asked, according to the outlet. “Yeah,” Jane Doe replied.

Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denies that Jay-Z has ever met Doe.

The woman is also heard in the recording telling the investigators that her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, is the one who put her up to suing the rapper.

“He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z,” the woman is heard saying. “Buzbee did?” the investigators asked. “Yeah,” the woman replied.

Buzbee has previously denied similar claims from Jay-Z, calling the idea that he pushed his client into suing Jay-Z a “blatant lie” in a statement provided to ABC News.

“As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” Buzbee told the outlet.

Despite withdrawing her suit, Jane Doe has said she stands by her claims and dropped her lawsuit because of “fear of intimidation and retaliation from Jay-Z” and his fans. Carter’s attorney, however, said “the tape speaks for itself” and should leave no doubt about his client’s innocence.

“She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It’s effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him,” Spiro told ABC News.

Doe also denied telling the investigators that Buzbee sought her out as a client or that he encouraged her to pursue a false claim against Jay-Z. She claims she felt “intimidated and terrified” at being confronted on her doorstep, questioning how the investigators knew her name and address. Spiro insists the investigators who approached her did not coerce or threaten her.

“She voluntarily met, spoke to them and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this,” Spiro said.”It’s tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children. It’s tough on him. It’s tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent. Today is hopefully the final chapter in that. And then they’re gonna move forward. That’s what Jay does.”

Now, the rapper is suing Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee for defamation, which they both deny.