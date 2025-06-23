Bardi Back! Cardi B Announces Sophomore Album ‘Am I The Drama?’ With Crow Covered Artwork, Ominous Orator Affirms ‘Time’s Up’

Time’s up! (Album) Bardi’s back! Cardi B is sending social media into a tizzy amid news that she’s releasing her sophomore album.

More than seven years after dropping her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B announced her long-awaited second act, Am I The Drama?

Source: Am I The Drama / Am I The Drama?

Cardi shared the news with fans on social media Monday, unveiling the album’s title, a September 19 release date, and cover art that features her posing defiantly among a flock of ominous black crows.

The official Apple Music track listing also shows that the tracks “Up”, “WAP,” and “Outside” are included on the project.

Cardi initially teased the project on Sunday with a video featuring her flocked by the crows and a voiceover promising to reclaim her power with no apologies.

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell,” said Cardi in the cinematic clip. “I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

The announcement follows recent buzz surrounding the project, including Cardi’s confirmation that she had officially turned in the album to her label, Atlantic Records.

Now, Times Square Billboards are counting down to the album’s release.

Cardi Released Her Highly Highly Anticipated Track “Outside” Last Week

Last week, the rap superstar premiered a new track, “Outside,” during her performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. The single now officially released and initially teased with social media clips, includes a pointed reference to Offset and a name-drop of her boo, Stefon Diggs.

As previously reported, Cardi also showed off a fresh full set etched with Diggs’ name on her digits.

“When I tell you these n***s ain’t st, please believe me (Let’s go),” Cardi raps on the track. “They gon’ fk on anything, these n****s way too easy (Facts) / Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced (Yeah) / Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b***h.”

Will YOU be pre-ordering Am I The Drama?