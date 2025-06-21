Cardi B Pops Out At Cannes With Stefon Diggs Manicure, Debuts New Song ‘Outside’ Amid Divorce

Source: Antony Jones / Getty

Cardi B is letting everyone know how she feels both about her new boo, Stefon Diggs, and her ongoing divorce clash with her estranged husband, Offset.

The Grammy winner popped out at Cannes Lion to debut her new summer anthem “Outside” during a Spotify performance and gave fans a little backstory on how the track came to be.

“I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry,” she said. ” I had to change some bars because I was angry, honey.”

The lyrics are a clear rebuke of an unfaithful partner and seem to be fitting considering what we know about she and Offset‘s tumultuous relationship.

“When I tell you these n****s ain’t s**t, please believe me (Let’s go),” Cardi raps on the track. “They gon’ f**k on anything, these n****s way too easy (Facts) / Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced (Yeah) / Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b***h.”

According to Variety, Cardi performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Bartier Cardi,” noticeably not mentioning Offset’s name in the lyrics. She also noted that she was having “a bad day today.”

“I’m not sure if it’s because I’m sleepy or hungry but there’s always tomorrow,” she said during the performance.

Maybe Cardi was just missing her new boo. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made sure to show a little love to her man Diggs by way of a manicure matching her performance outfit. The set featured his name in cursive script and was posted by celebrity nail artist, Coca Michelle. The sweet gesture comes a few weeks after Cardi made things Instagram official with Diggs by posting them booed up on a yacht.

The love fest is mutual as Diggs posted a photo of the pair of them on a date night that shows him helping Cardi out of the passenger seat of a luxury vehicle. He also posted the manicure shoutout to his Instagram stories saying,

“Let em know that you mine, you should post more @iamcardib” Nothing better than that honeymoon stage!

Check out Cardi B’s “Outside” below. What do you think of her first new song of 2025?