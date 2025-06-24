Karmelo Anthony Indicted On 1st Degree Murder Charges By Texas Jury For Fatal Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Karmelo Anthony, 17, has been the target of public ire since his arrest back in April for allegedly fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track championship in Frisco, Texas. The murder notwithstanding, you can tell from the photos of the boys where a large part of that ire is derived from. The town, with a population of roughly 210,000, is comprised of nearly 49% white residents and just over 9% Black residents. Those demographic statistics are screaming silently about how a northeastern Texas community might feel about the racial dynamics at play.

Anthony was arrested in April following the incident and was confined to house arrest after his initial bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. However, now things are significantly more perilous than they were before.

According to CBS News, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis has just announced that a grand jury has brought down an indictment for first-degree murder against the recent high school graduate. Willis noted that he and his team have spent several weeks presenting evidence, and the grand jury has decided that first-degree murder was a reasonable charge. Anthony has maintained from the minute he was handcuffed that he acted strictly in self-defense, claiming that Metcalf physically attacked him first, and he had no choice but to defend himself.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve—here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” Willis said in a news release. “But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves.”

Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, also released a statement via WFAA regrading the grand jury’s decision: “With the first degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system,” Jeff Metcalf said. “I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.“

Mike Howard, the attorney representing Anthony, released a statement in reaction to the charges that have been brought down on his client. Via WFAA: “Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial,” Howard said. “Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court. It’s only in a trial that a jury will hear the full story, one that includes critical facts and context that the grand jury simply didn’t get to hear.” “We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self defense,” Howard said. “Self defense is a fundamental right guaranteed every American.” If the evidence truly shows that Karmelo was in the wrong, then he must face the consequences of his actions but we hope and pray that he gets a fair trial from a system that is notoriously skeptical against Black men charged with violent crimes. BOSSIP will continue our coverage of this case as the trial proceeds.