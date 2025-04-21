Austin Metcalf’s Father Shuts Down ‘Protect White Americans’ Protesters While Families Face Swatting, Fundraiser Scrutiny

The tragic killing of Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet earlier this month has sparked a troubling wave of political exploitation, online harassment, and misinformation, and now, the families of both the victim and the accused are fighting to protect their safety and their names.

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Father of Stabbing Victim Confronts Protesters: “You’re Part of the Problem”

According to KERA News, Jeff Metcalf, the grieving father of Austin Metcalf, clashed with organizers of a controversial “Protect White Americans” protest held Saturday in Frisco. The protest, led by Jake Lang and Phillip Anderson, both of whom had ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, framed Austin’s death as an example of “anti-white violence.”

However, Jeff Metcalf wasn’t having it. KERA News reports that Lang, currently running for Senate in Florida after receiving a pardon from Donald Trump, called Metcalf during the protest and urged him to support their cause.

Metcalf immediately shut the attempt down, telling Lang he refused to let his son’s death be weaponized for political theater.

“You’re trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap,” Metcalf said.

Lang responded by calling Metcalf “weak,” claiming:

“You’re creating more Austin Metcalfs with your weakness.”

KERA News also notes that Bruce Carter, who placed the call during the protest, sided with Metcalf, saying it was inappropriate to “use a person’s child to push a political agenda.”

Protest Drama, Counter-Protests, and Arrests

According to KERA News, the event saw low turnout, with more police officers and media present than actual supporters. Counter-protesters gathered at the site, chanting “No more lynch mob,” and Frisco police arrested at least one person after an altercation involving pepper spray.

As reported by Daily Mail, Lang later doubled down on social media, attacking Metcalf online after the protest. Lang posted a vile rant accusing the grieving father of “white guilt” and suggesting that his “weakness” led to his son’s death — comments that even his own followers condemned as “disgraceful” and “out of line.”

Swatting Attacks Hit Both Families Amid Ongoing Misinformation

Both the Metcalf and Anthony families have been targeted by dangerous swatting attacks — false emergency calls designed to provoke heavily armed police responses. CBS reports that Frisco police have responded twice to Jeff Metcalf’s home due to fake 911 calls.

Jeff Metcalf told CBS News that he fears someone could be seriously hurt if the harassment continues. Footage from Thursday showed SWAT officers with guns drawn outside his Frisco home after responding to one of the calls.

According to CBS, Dr. Timothy Bray, a criminologist at the University of Texas at Dallas, explained:

“If we don’t catch it soon, somebody’s going to get seriously hurt or even killed.”

Frisco police issued a statement to CBS News, saying investigators are actively looking into the swatting incidents. CBS News also reports that the harassment has taken a toll on both families’ jobs.

Kala Hayes, the mother of Karmelo Anthony, said her husband had to take leave from work after harassment targeted his employer. Similarly, Jeff Metcalf said he had to step away from his own job amid the harassment.

Karmelo Anthony’s Fundraiser Scrutinized As He Remains Free on Bond

According to TMZ, despite posting a $250,000 bond, Karmelo Anthony has not withdrawn any money from the GiveSendGo fundraiser, which has raised nearly $450,000. Jacob Wells, cofounder of GiveSendGo, told TMZ that funds have not been released because the platform is waiting for “clarity from the campaign recipient on use of funds.”

While recipients are typically able to withdraw money 72 hours after donations are made, high-profile cases like Anthony’s may face holds for verification or compliance reasons.

TMZ also notes that GiveSendGo has defended its involvement, stating that the platform does not determine guilt or innocence.

Wells told TMZ:

“His case needs to be adjudicated in the court of law.”

GiveSendGo has previously hosted campaigns for other controversial figures, including Kyle Rittenhouse and Derek Chauvin. TMZ states that Karmelo Anthony’s attorney, Michael Howard, has yet to respond regarding the fundraiser status.

A Community Torn Apart

Both families have endured threats, harassment, and misinformation since the stabbing. Austin Metcalf tragically died in his twin brother’s arms, while Karmelo Anthony maintains he acted in self-defense.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis emphasized in a statement to KERA News that:

“It’s our job to be level-headed, to be fact-based, and to follow the truth wherever it leads.”

At the center of it all are two grieving families — caught in the crosshairs of a legal battle that is far from over.