Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Go Public At The Knicks Game
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Make It Official With Courtside Coupledom At The Knicks Game, Bardi Gang Blissfully Backs Budding Baeship
After months of speculation, Cardi B and her handsome and wealthy boo, Stefon Diggs, made things official with some (cute) courtside coupledom. On Monday, May 12, the rapper, 32, and the NFL player, 31, turned heads by walking hand-in-hand into Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks defeat the Boston Celtics, effectively confirming their budding baeship and sending the Bardi Gang into a tizzy.
Cardi was clad in an all-leather look complete with a pleated skirt and towering heels while her baller boo wore denim and Timberlands.
The stylish pair canoodled courtside while seated among other A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny.
At the end of the game, the two were seen chatting as Stefon seductively stared at Cardi and leaned in to kiss her on the cheek.
As you can imagine, the Bardi Gang is ecstatic to see their leader looking loved up amid her divorce from Offset.
As previously reported, Cardi filed for divorce from the Migo in August while pregnant with their third child. Following that, Offset accused her of cheating on him while pregnant, and a defiant Cardi replied, “And did!” before DJ Akademiks further fueled the rumor alleging that she cheated with an NFL player. Fans have speculated that Stefon Diggs was the athlete in question.
In recent months, things have taken (an even more) toxic turn between Cardi and Offset, who are still legally married. In March, Cardi accused Offset of stalking, harassment, and murder-suicide threats. She also alleged that he sent her new man, presumably Stefon, explicit videos of them having sex.
So far Offset is silent on Cardi’s courtside coupledom with Stefon, but we’re almost certain the messy Migo will have something to say.
What do YOU think about Cardi and Stefon Diggs making their coupledom official at the Knicks game?
