Alex Caruso Brings His Signature Headband Heroism To Raising Cane’s To Celebrate OKC Championship

After adding a second NBA championship to his resume, Oklahoma City Thunder star Alex Caruso served up chicken fingers and fries to loyal fans across the city.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Marking the first professional sports championship in the state of Oklahoma, it’s no secret why OKC fans were so excited to see their team bring home the big prize this year. Fans lined the streets outside of Raising Cane’s on Thursday, June 26, to get a chance at a picture with Caruso, celebrating the historic win with one of the players responsible.

Being traded from the Chicago Bulls during the 2024 offseason, Caruso was one of the newest players to join the squad, but fans immediately embraced him—which was clear during the huge showing for his shift at Cane’s. It’s a homecoming, of sorts, for the NBA Hustle Award winner, who started his professional career with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.

During his shift at the restaurant, the NBA star greeted enthusiastic fans and took selfies, signed autographs, and worked both the front counter and drive-thru, all as fans chanted “Let’s Go Thunder!” Some supporters lined up at Raising Cane’s the night before Caruso’s appearance to get a good spot in line, but even after a restless night, they never lacked for energy, screaming and cheering at any glimpse of AC from outside of the restaurant.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

While speaking to media at the event, Caruso opened up about the differences between this championship and his first with the Los Angeles Lakers, plus what it was like joining OKC and finding his role. The star told BOSSIP that getting in on the palpable chemistry this team has was easy because he’s just as “unserious” as the rest of his teammates.

“Once I got here, I just started building those relationships with the guys,” Caruso told us when asked about the transition. “I think I’m pretty unserious off the court, as well, I probably don’t show it as much as they do, but that part, I fit in pretty well. And then, on the court, I think it made it easier, because we realized everybody was focused on the same thing, everybody was really competitive. So, it was pretty seamless once I got here, after a month or two.”

The star also talked a lot about the differences between his championship with the Lakers and OKC, explaining the contrast between his role with each team.

“When I won a Championship with the Lakers, I was with Hall of Famers and still trying to figure it out,” he said during the press conference. “Six years later, I knew the answers to the rest and I picked it up and ran with it.”

No matter what team you root for, it’s always great to see the players give back to their community following a big win!