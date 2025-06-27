Wait, Who’s Who?! Winnie Harlow Gets The Wax Treatment At Madame Tussauds With First-Ever Wax Sculpture, Sizzles With World Vitiligo Day Doppelganger

Source: Madame Tussauds / Madame Tussauds

Canadian supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow is the latest celebrity to be immortalized in wax at the world-famous Madame Tussauds in New York City, and she’s got us seeing double with her lifelike lookalike.

On June 26, the 30-year-old model attended the unveiling of her very first wax figure, a moment that coincided meaningfully with World Vitiligo Day, a global initiative that promotes awareness and acceptance of the chronic skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose their color, resulting in white or light-colored areas.

Harlow, who was diagnosed with vitiligo at age four, rose to fame in 2014 as a standout contestant on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model. Since then, she’s become an international icon and advocate for beauty diversity.

A video shared on Instagram captured Harlow’s genuine awe as she stood beside her remarkably lifelike wax figure, marveling at the incredible attention to detail. Dressed in the same shimmering gold sequin gown she wore during the 2023 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the figure not only captures Harlow’s fierce fashion sense but also stands as a powerful symbol of representation and resilience.

“When anyone comes to see my wax work, I hope they feel seen. I hope they know that if you put your mind to it, the powers that you hold within you can shine,” the star shared. A few members of the vitligo community were also present for the historic unveiling, and they joined Harlow to celebrate the incredible wax figure.

In preparation for her wax figure, Harlow collaborated closely with Madame Tussauds’ expert creative team—including sculptors, colorists, hair stylists, and fashion consultants—to ensure an incredibly lifelike result. According to a press release, the team captured over 200 measurements and reference photos from every angle to replicate her facial features, body shape, and most importantly, the unique patterns of her skin with accuracy and respect.

The model personally selected that her 2023 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show outfit be used for her wax double. But for some added flair, the Madame Tussauds team completed the dazzling look with sparkling diamanté jewelry and gold Louboutin heels, adding a touch of her signature glamour with a custom iced-out chain and elegant earrings.

Harlow has long been a vocal advocate for vitiligo, using her platform to share her own journey and amplify the voices of others living with the condition. She’s also the founder of Cay Skin, a skincare brand powered by natural ingredients and designed to provide sun protection for all skin tones.

“Winnie Harlow is an inspiration, breaking barriers in the fashion industry and using her platform to advocate for inclusivity and self-acceptance,” said Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager for Madame Tussauds New York, in a press release. “Her new wax figure perfectly embodies Winnie’s spirit and radiant beauty, inside and out.” Harlow will also receive a second figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas; full details and reveal timing will be released by the museum in the future.



Congrats to Winnie Harlow! The Madame Tussauds team nailed it with this one.

