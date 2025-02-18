Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow Announce Engagement After Romantic Proposal In Turks and Caicos, Model Fully Flaunts 8.5 Carat Ring

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged following the Milwaukee Bucks star’s romantic proposal in Turks and Caicos.

According to Vogue, this proposal was six months in the making, though the initial idea to do the deed in Turks and Caicos came years ago, in 2022. When Kuzma and Harlow went there on vacation together for the first time, the couple went for a sunset swim and Harlow told her boyfriend that it was the best day of her entire life–which is when he knew it would be the perfect place to eventually get engaged.

When it finally came time to plan the proposal, Kyle told Winnie that he planned a couple’s trip to the Caribbean island, and even though it felt more lavish than usual, Harlow assumed he was just being romantic for Valentine’s Day.

“You threw me off the scent,” she said to Kuzma during a post-proposal call with Vogue. Even boarding their private plane and finding that he had decorated the cabin with roses, balloons, chocolate, and Champagne she “still had no idea what this was.” “I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!”

Kyle then asked Winnie to sit down beside him, where he began to read a poem he had written.

“For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement,” says Harlow. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

It wasn’t until the poem’s last line—“Will you be my wife?”—that she realized her hunch was spot on. She said yes before her fiancé even got the chance to pull out the massive ring: an 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring with two baguette stones on the side.

According to Vogue, once they landed, Harlow went to call her sister, who didn’t pick up. Her mom did pick up the phone, but told her she had no time to talk and abruptly hung up. A few minutes later, it became apparent why they were avoiding her as the couple walked into their villa to see both of their whole families there to surprise them.

Kuzma then led them out to the pool, where a DJ was playing “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge, and dinner was set up on the beach. For the rest of the night, the happy couple and their families had a surf and turf dinner and lots of wine on the sand. And for one more special surprise, the NBA star finished the night off with some fireworks.

“We’re over the moon,” Harlow said of their engagement.