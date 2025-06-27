RHOA Reunion Trailer: Porsha Says She & Shamea Both Kissed Kandi, Charles Oakley Officially Clocks In—’I’m The Only Husband Here!’

As #RHOA races towards its season finale, fans are getting a tantalizing trailer of what’s to come during the reunion.

The official trailer for the Andy Cohen-hosted special has dropped, and it’s packed with “Sweet 16” season drama including Porsha alleging that both she and Shamea kissed Kandi; Angela returning Phaedra’s age shade; and Charles Oakley clocking in.

On Friday, June 27, Bravo released the official trailer featuring Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and friend, Cynthia Bailey as they discuss this season’s biggest moments.

In it, we see things kick off with Porsha saying she wanted to “step to the plate” with each of the women there with “the truth.” Andy then asks her about the highly-discussed moment when she said she should “f***k Angela Oakley’s husband.”

Angela is then seen going after Phaedra and accusing her of lying, before bringing out paperwork.

“She done brought the whole file cabinet, chile” says Kelli. They discuss Brit Eady skipping the reunion and Porsha brings up the rumor that one of the ladies leaked info about her to Kenya Moore. Andy asks if it’s Drew, and the housewife looks confused. Then we see Phaedra and Angela facing off over Phaedra’s age shade. “If I look 53, then you look 63,” says Angela. Porsha and Shamea are then seen talking with Shamea alleging that Porsha spread a rumor that she was sleeping with Kandi Burruss and her hubby, Todd Tucker. “I kissed Kandi in the club, you kissed Kandi in the club,” says Porsha. Source: Bravo / Bravo Later, they go at it over their moms, amid Porsha’s social media warning to her former friend. Source: Bravo / Bravo Also seen in the trailer is Ralph Pittman expressing doubts about the nature of his estranged wife Drew and Dennis McKinley’s relationship, and Angela’s hubby Charles Oakley clocking in. “What about y’all? I’m the only husband here, where y’all husbands at?” The trailer ends with Porsha walking in. Take a look at the reunion trailer below.

“Reunion Part One” airs July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Reunion Part Two” airs July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Reunion Part Three” airs July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Glenda Cox and Shanae Humphrey executive produce. Kate Murphy and Saleda Bryant are co-executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.