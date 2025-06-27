Celebrity

#RHOA Reunion Trailer: Porsha & Shamea 'Kissed' Kandi

#RHOA Reunion Trailer: Porsha Says She & Shamea Both Kissed Kandi, Charles Oakley Officially Clocks In—’I’m The Only Husband Here!’

The #RHOA reunion trailer is here and it features Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton facing off over their friendship and a Kandi Burruss rumor, and Charles Oakley clocking in.

Published on June 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As #RHOA races towards its season finale, fans are getting a tantalizing trailer of what’s to come during the reunion.

RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion
Source: Bravo / Bravo

The official trailer for the Andy Cohen-hosted special has dropped, and it’s packed with “Sweet 16” season drama including Porsha alleging that both she and Shamea kissed Kandi; Angela returning Phaedra’s age shade; and Charles Oakley clocking in.

On Friday, June 27, Bravo released the official trailer featuring Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and friend, Cynthia Bailey as they discuss this season’s biggest moments.  

In it, we see things kick off with Porsha saying she wanted to “step to the plate” with each of the women there with “the truth.” Andy then asks her about the highly-discussed moment when she said she should “f***k Angela Oakley’s husband.”

Angela is then seen going after Phaedra and accusing her of lying, before bringing out paperwork.

RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion
Source: Bravo / Bravo
RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion
Source: Bravo / Bravo

“She done brought the whole file cabinet, chile” says Kelli.

They discuss Brit Eady skipping the reunion and Porsha brings up the rumor that one of the ladies leaked info about her to Kenya Moore. Andy asks if it’s Drew, and the housewife looks confused.

Then we see Phaedra and Angela facing off over Phaedra’s age shade.

“If I look 53, then you look 63,” says Angela.

Porsha and Shamea are then seen talking with Shamea alleging that Porsha spread a rumor that she was sleeping with Kandi Burruss and her hubby, Todd Tucker.

“I kissed Kandi in the club, you kissed Kandi in the club,” says Porsha.

RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Later, they go at it over their moms, amid Porsha’s social media warning to her former friend.

RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Also seen in the trailer is Ralph Pittman expressing doubts about the nature of his estranged wife Drew and Dennis McKinley’s relationship, and Angela’s hubby Charles Oakley clocking in.

“What about y’all? I’m the only husband here, where y’all husbands at?”

The trailer ends with Porsha walking in.

Take a look at the reunion trailer below.

“Reunion Part One” airs July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT  

 “Reunion Part Two” airs July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT  

“Reunion Part Three” airs July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Glenda Cox and Shanae Humphrey executive produce. Kate Murphy and Saleda Bryant are co-executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer. 

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close