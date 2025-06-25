RHOA Sweet 16 Reunion: Whose Gold-Gilded Grenadian Goddess Look Is Your Fave?

The “Sweet 16” ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are raising the bar with their show-stopping reunion style, this time channeling opulent island elegance inspired by their cast trip to Grenada.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

The entire cast, obviously minus Brit Eady and Kenya Moore, all attended, including Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. The lovely ladies lit up the reunion stage in looks that oozed luxury and sophistication.

Bravo’s Daily Dish revealed that each of the ladies brought their own twist to the gold-and-yellow theme. Some fully embraced the Grenadian goddess energy with extravagant jewelry, long trains, and body-hugging silhouettes, while others leaned into old-school elegance with sleek lines and cinematic glamour.

Check out season 16 #RHOA reunion photos and details below.

#RHOA Season 16 Reunion Looks

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cyborg beauty Porsha Williams dazzled in a Rey Ortiz gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, channeling a blend of Diana Ross and Beyoncé.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

“I wanted to look and feel like a golden goddess,” she said, adding that her look was part “modern robot” and all “bad b****.”



Newbie Kelli Ferrell made her reunion debut with a radiant statement by wearing a 3D floral dress by Kristina Kharlashkina and custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

She told the Daily Dish: “We are giving ocean goddess energy…Cinderella had a peach.” She described her look as a “sun goddess wrapped in a glamorous garden of fashion.”

Fellow newbie Shamea Morton showed out for her first reunion. Porsha’s bestie(?) donned a Rian Fernandez gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, embracing a “flower at golden hour” aesthetic.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

“This season, I truly opened my life to the world, and I wanted my look to reflect that vulnerability and growth,” she told the Daily Dish via email. “When we found out the reunion color was yellow, I was excited because it’s one of my favorite colors. I also feel like it’s representative of my bright and bubbly personality. My ability to see the sun in the midst of my storm. So I immediately envisioned something symbolic. The concept became ‘in full bloom,’ a celebration of blossoming into the woman I’ve become. My gown was inspired by the image of a flower at golden hour, basking in the glow of the setting sun.”





Another newbie and arguably #RHOA’s MVP, Angela Oakley stunned in a sleek butter-yellow Valdrin Sahiti gown paired with Hollywood glam waves, minimal jewelry and yellow toenail polish.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

“It’s simple. I wanted to do a simple dress with big hair,” she explained to the Daily Dish. Her inspiration was a red carpet-ready Oscar moment.

“Perennial People’s Champ” Phaedra Parks embodied elegance and resilience in a gold Le Thanh Hoa creation.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Inspired by the “powerful spirit of Grenadian women,” she described her look as that of a “princess warrior wrapped in a sarong, exuding the poise of a goddess.”

“It is a tribute to strength through elegance, and tradition woven into modern expression,” she added.

Drew Sidora might have been seated in the last chair at the reunion, but she deserved a higher seat for serving this look.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Drew delivered island royalty with a high-glam twist in a Jojo gown dripping with crystals.

“We took traditional Carnival elements—feathers, shimmer, heat—and reimagined them through a high-glam lens,” she explained. “The result is a golden goddess moment: crystal-drenched, body-contouring, and full of island rhythm,” she added. “A tribute to Caribbean royalty with a runway edge.” “Friend of the show” Cynthia Bailey added a dose of classic Hollywood charm in a vintage-inspired Jovani gown.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

“I’m so happy we’re wearing yellow because lord knows we need all the brightness we can get,” she said, describing her look as “old Hollywood glam” meets rising actress energy.

Whose #RHOA reunion look is your fave?

