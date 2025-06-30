Joe Biden, Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz Attend Funeral For Slain Minnesota Lawmaker

Former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attended the funeral for Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman on Saturday, June 28. The service took place at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, drawing both political leaders and local residents as the state mourned a major public servant and her partner.

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

According to TMZ, Biden and Harris were seated in the front row alongside Governor Walz, marking a rare public appearance together for the former President and Vice President since leaving office in January 2025.

TMZ reports that Biden walked through the rotunda of the basilica and paused before the couple’s caskets. He crossed himself, knelt in a moment of reflection, and later offered quiet condolences to several attendees who appeared visibly emotional. The visit was described as solemn and respectful, with no public statements made by either Biden or Harris.

Love News? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the outlet, Governor Tim Walz delivered a short eulogy, where he referred to Melissa Hortman as “the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history.” Hortman served as Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019 to 2025. Walz also called her a “dear friend,” reflecting on their years of collaboration on legislative matters.

Melissa was 55 years old at the time of her death. Her husband, Mark Hortman, was 58. Both were fatally shot inside their home located in a suburb of Minneapolis earlier this month.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were also shot in a related incident but survived after receiving medical treatment. Authorities have confirmed that the shootings were connected, though details around the motive remain under investigation.

Law enforcement officials arrested Vance Boelter one day after the shootings. Boelter is facing six federal charges:

Two counts of stalking



Two counts of murder with a firearm



Two counts of firearms-related offenses



State charges are also expected to be filed.

Melissa Hortman had a longstanding career in Minnesota politics. She was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2004 and represented District 36B, which includes parts of Brooklyn Park and Coon Rapids. Throughout her two decades in office, she advocated for climate change legislation, paid family leave, and education reform. Her leadership as Speaker included efforts to expand renewable energy initiatives and support working families.

Her husband, Mark, though not a public figure, was known to regularly support his wife’s political career and appeared alongside her at community events.

The sudden deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman have heavily affected the Minnesota political community and drawn attention nationwide. The appearance of Biden and Harris at the funeral further portrays the significance of Hortman’s role and the tragic nature of her passing.

The investigation remains active as federal authorities work in conjunction with state prosecutors to build their case against Boelter.