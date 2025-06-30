Did A$AP Rocky Just Rih-Veal The Gender Of His 3rd Baby With Rihanna?

A$AP Rocky may have just confirmed that he and Rihanna are finally getting their baby girl.

Source: Photonews / Getty

The rapper attended the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on Saturday, June 28, to support his longtime love, who voices the character of Smurfette in the new movie. While walking the red carpet, the rapper appeared to confirm that the couple is expecting a girl.

After Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier asked the rapper, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” Rocky responded with a smile, saying, “It is, man, it is.”

He went on to hold up a Smurfette toy, the character Rihanna brings to life in the film, to the camera and said, “Right here, right here.” While that seemed to be an effort to redirect his answer, Frazier got laughs out of Rocky by replying, “You know what I’m asking!”

Rih was joined by her boyfriend at the Smurfs premiere in Brussels ahead of the film’s July 18 release. She showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet, wearing a sheer, light blue custom Chanel chiffon top and a matching skirt embellished with sequins and feathers.

The happy couple are already parents to sons RZA, 3, and 22-month-old Riot. Rihanna and Rocky were recently seen attending Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where they brought along their youngest son to the rapper’s AWGE fashion show on June 27.

Rihanna was seen arriving at the show in a video posted by British Vogue on TikTok, carrying Riot in one arm before sitting front row with him seated on her lap. Rocky was seen in another video picking up his son as he walked the runway at the end of the show.

The couple first revealed they are expecting their third child at the 2025 Met Gala in May, with a source telling People at the time that they are “thrilled to be growing their family.”

“Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited…they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the insider said. “They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

While speaking to Interview magazine back in April, just a month before announcing her third pregnancy, Rihanna told her former stylist Mel Ottenberg she wants “as many [kids] as God wants me to have.”

She continued, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”