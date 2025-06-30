News

Ray Vaughn Reigns As TDE's Newest West Coast Wonder

#BlackMusicMonth: Freshman Phenom Ray Vaughn Reigns Supreme As TDE’s Newest West Coast Wonder

Check out our Black Music Month feature on TDE's freshman phenom, Ray Vaughn.

Published on June 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 3, 2025

Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

In honor of Black Music Month, we’re celebrating freshman phenom, Ray Vaughn, who’s ascending to stardom as TDE’s newest West Coast wonder primed for success in today’s lyricism-starved industry.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Calif., the refreshingly authentic rapper recently dropped his long-awaited debut mixtape, The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu, where he flexes his lyrical prowess, funny witticisms and unique worldview over speaker-rattling beats.

“Just make sure you keep it full of integrity,” said Vaughn about his writing process on the project in an interview with Billboard. “That’s the lost art form, period. Some records I don’t have bars on, it’s just a message, like ‘Pac. He didn’t have metaphors in every song. He was just very direct, and said what needed to be said, and you felt it.

I feel like nowadays we got so many people who punch in. It’s not even a cohesive thought. What is that verse about? What is this song about? Who are you talking to? Who is the audience? I still believe in that art form. If I rap this a cappella, does this s—t make sense? It’s like poetry. If you can’t say it a cappella and it [doesn’t] makes sense, it’s like rambling.”

With an impressive lineup of features including LaRussell, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and Samara Cyn, Vaughn shines on standout tracks ‘KLOWN dance,’ ‘EAST CHATT,’ and ‘JANKY moral COMPASS’ while showing why he was selected to XXL‘s 2025 Freshman class.

Check out his 2025 XXL Freshman Freestyle below:

To stream The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu, click here.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close