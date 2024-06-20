Kendrick Lamar popped out and showed boncert watchers how Balifornia gets down on Juneteenth with help from Bloods, Crips, and belebs during a historic three-hour show that X users have hilariously dubbed Gangchella, Gangteenth, or Goonteenth.

On Wednesday Kendrick’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends shut down the city and the Internet as fans watched the sold-out “Hatechella” show on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

Kicking off the show was DJ HED who brought out West Coast representers, Remble, Ray Vaughn, Cuzzos, Jay Worthy & Meet The Whoops, Westside Boogie, Zoe Osama, KalanFrFr & G Perico, Bono Rideaux, BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, Jason Martin aka Problem, and the legendary Tommy the Clown.

After DJ HED’s opening set, Mustard took over and took the crowd’s energy to a different level. The creator of the “Not Like Us” beat brought out a star-studded lineup featuring 310babii, Blxst, Ty Dolla $, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, YG, and Roddy Rich.

He also took a moment to pay tribute to the late great Nipsey Hussle which the West Coast crowd truly appreciated.

The best part of Mustard raising the energy was Kendrick coming out immediately afterward to blow the roof off The Forum. Kendrick didn’t waste any time and opened his set with his Drake diss “Euphoria.”

The entire setlist seemingly was every song the Compton rapper subbed Drake on dating back almost a decade. When King Kenny spoke to the crowd and people streaming at home, he reminded them Los Angeles lost Nipsey Hussle and then lost Kobe Bryant. The city has been hurting and needed a reason to unite and he delivered it wonderfully.

After reuniting with his TDE brothers Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock onstage, Kendrick performed his “6:16 In LA” Drake diss before brining out Westcoast legend Dr. Dre to join the celebration.

Dr. Dre performed “Still D.R.E” and “California Love” before ushering in the moment the crowd was waiting for.

Kendrick Lamar Performs “Not Like Us” For The First Time Ever

Dr. Dre kicked off Kendirck’s first-ever performance of “Not Like Us” by calling for a moment of silence before reciting the iconic opening line, “I see dead people.”

Not only did Kendrick perform the diss for the first time, he did it at least six times which is a fitting amount of times to diss Drake a.k.a. the “6 God.”

During the show’s finale, Kendrick celebrated the unity that Los Angeles showed on Juneteenth. Gang members from every set with a deep history of decades-long beef came together and Kendrick made sure to celebrate the moment.

“Let the world see this, for all of us to be on this stage together, unity, from East side–LA, Crips, Bloods, Piru, this is special,” he said. “We put this together just for ya’ll.”

Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Set List

Here’s Kendrick’s entire set list from his Juneteenth The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert:

1. “Euphoria” (Live debut)

2. “DNA.”

3. “ELEMENT.”

4. “Alright”

5. “Swimming Pools (Drank)”

6. “Money Trees” (With Jay Rock)

7. “Win” (Jay Rock cover) (With Jay Rock)

8. “King’s Dead” (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake cover) (With Jay Rock)

9. “6:16 In LA” (With Ab-Soul) (Live debut)

10. “Collard Greens (Schoolboy Q cover) (With Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock)

11. “THat Part” (Schoolboy Q cover) (with Schoolboy Q)

12. “King Kunta”

13. “m.A.A.d city”

14. “HUMBLE.”

15. “Like That” (Future and Metro Boomin cover) (Live debut)

16. “Still D.R.E.” (Dr. Dre cover) (With Dr. Dre)

17. “California Love” (2Pac cover) (With Dr. Dre)

18. “Not Like Us” (Live debut)

19. “Not Like Us”

20. “Not Like Us”

21. “Not Like Us”

22. “Not Like Us”

23. “Not Like Us” (Instrumental)

If you missed it, you can watch The Pop Out: Ken & Friends below.