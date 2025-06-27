Black Music Month: Don’t Be Dumb, Tap In With Bajan Baddie Amanda Reifer

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Amanada Reifer, Amanda Reifer, Amanda Reifer. Who the hell is Amanda Reifer, you ask? Amanda Reifer is singer-songwriter from Barbados with the voice of a heavenly Caribbean angel and a body that might make you say cuss words in church. In 2012, Reifer had #1 smash hit in the United Kingdom called “Twilight” as the lead singer of a band called Cover Drive.

However, it is likely that you first heard Amanda’s velvety vocals on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album on a fan favorite song called “Die Hard.”

Even more recently, you might have heard Amanda’s viral banger “RUDumb”

In a 2024 interview with Red Bull, Reifer credited Lamar with giving her confidence and breaking her out of a tough battle with writer’s block.

Reifer says that working with Team Kendrick helped her become a better writer and a better artist. “I really appreciate them,” she says, “because these are men with incredible accolades, and they gave me the space to have my voice, and say what I want, and write how I want, without any pressure of them imposing what they wanted on me.” The situation was unlike anything she’d experienced before.

The sultry songstress’ new album, The Reifer Files, is set to drop later this year, and she is very poised to be the music industry’s new “it girl” as Kendrick liked her art so much that he locked in with her to co-write more than a few songs on the project.

