Music

Amanda Reifer: "The Reifer Files"

Black Music Month: Don’t Be Dumb, Tap In With Bajan Baddie Amanda Reifer

Published on June 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Amanada Reifer, Amanda Reifer, Amanda Reifer. Who the hell is Amanda Reifer, you ask? Amanda Reifer is singer-songwriter from Barbados with the voice of a heavenly Caribbean angel and a body that might make you say cuss words in church. In 2012, Reifer had #1 smash hit in the United Kingdom called “Twilight” as the lead singer of a band called Cover Drive.

However, it is likely that you first heard Amanda’s velvety vocals on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album on a fan favorite song called “Die Hard.”

Even more recently, you might have heard Amanda’s viral banger “RUDumb”

In a 2024 interview with Red Bull, Reifer credited Lamar with giving her confidence and breaking her out of a tough battle with writer’s block.

Reifer says that working with Team Kendrick helped her become a better writer and a better artist. “I really appreciate them,” she says, “because these are men with incredible accolades, and they gave me the space to have my voice, and say what I want, and write how I want, without any pressure of them imposing what they wanted on me.” The situation was unlike anything she’d experienced before.

The sultry songstress’ new album, The Reifer Files, is set to drop later this year, and she is very poised to be the music industry’s new “it girl” as Kendrick liked her art so much that he locked in with her to co-write more than a few songs on the project.

2025 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Do yourself a favor, follow this gorgeous young lady on Instagram @AmandaReifer, save her music on your streaming platform of choice, and play every song as loud as you possibly can. Please believe that your eyes and ears will thank you for taking our sage advice.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close