After roughly 12 hours of deliberation, jurors in the federal trial o f Sean “Diddy” Combs have reached a verdict on four of five charges, but remain deadlocked on the most serious count of them all: racketeering. CNN reports that the jury delivered unanimous decisions on counts related to sex trafficking and the transportation of individuals to engage in prostitution. However, they remain split on the racketeering charge, which alleged that Combs operated a criminal enterprise using his entertainment empire as a front.The outlet adds that both the prosecution and defense want the judge to push the jury to continue deliberating, and Diddy’s attorney would like the judge to bring out the jury to instruct them to continue deliberating rather than sending them a note.As previously reported , Diddy, 55, is charged with five felonies: one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to life in prison. The charges stem from allegations that the music mogul used his influence and resources to coerce women, including ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” into non-consensual sex acts. These acts allegedly took place during orchestrated events known as “Freak-Offs” and “Hotel Nights,” involving male sex workers and other participants. The trial, which began in May, stretched over nearly a month of proceedings, during which prosecutors presented testimony from 34 witnesses. Among the most notable was Cassie, who testified in the late stages of pregnancy. Her multi-day testimony included claims of physical abuse and graphic accounts of the so-called “Freak-Offs.” The defense called no witnesses, but urged jurors to acquit the music mogul.

According to Variety, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said to the jury, “It takes a lot of courage to acquit” and further emphasized the difficulty for a juror to rule against federal prosecutors.

“You guys are the United States of America. You should feel bold, you should feel the courage that you will need to call this as you see it, and I am asking you to summon that courage and to do what needs to be done, and to do the right thing.”

As the court awaits next steps on the unresolved racketeering count, the partial verdict marks a significant moment in one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in recent memory. This story is still developing…