Ross Family Of 5: Blessed #BoyMom Sanya Richards-Ross & Hubby Aaron Ross Welcome Baby #3

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is a proud mama of three now. On July 1, the former reality TV star and former track and field athlete welcomed her third child, a precious baby boy, with her husband Aaron Ross, 42.

Source: Derek White / Getty

Breaking the news, Sanya, 40, took to Instagram with a video that captured her smiling from ear to ear while seated in a hospital bed beside her adorable son Aaron Jr., 7. The former housewife could be seen holding her new baby boy in a blanket, although she did not show the infant’s face.

“He’s here!” the star said with a big smile. “I’m so happy,” she added in the photo’s caption.

Sanya hasn’t revealed a name for her new bundle of joy just yet, but the proud momma has been open about her life as a busy parent. The star and her husband share their journey through parenthood and their hectic careers on their popular YouTube channel, Rolling With The Rosses, where they document everything, including the lives of their precious sons, Aaron Jr. and 19-month-old son, Asani. In their latest episode, released on June 28—just days before Sanya gave birth—viewers got a glimpse into a milestone for their son, Aaron Jr., affectionately known as Deucey. The episode followed Deucey’s recent visit to the dentist for oral surgery, where he had multiple cavities removed.

Despite the discomfort, the little one handled the experience like a true champ.

On Feb. 22, Sanya and her husband revealed they were expecting their third child. The couple made the announcement through a joint Instagram post that captured the proud matriarch celebrating her 40th birthday among friends and family. In the Coming To America-themed post, Sanya posed in a glamorous black and gold dress with a sheer cutout, proudly showcasing her baby bump. Standing beside her, Aaron wore a sleek all-black suit accessorized with a bold ocelot stole draped over his shoulder. The post marked an exciting new chapter for the Ross family.

On April 17, Sanya shared a series of stunning maternity photos proudly highlighting her growing baby bump. Dressed in a vibrant, floral-embroidered top and a matching crown, the Kingston, Jamaica, native radiated joy and elegance. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude and excitement about expanding her family.

“NEVER SAY NEVER!!!,” she wrote. “After having my first child I thought I was 100% ONE AND DONE…now I’m a few months away from welcoming my 3rd, yes THIRD child and I couldn’t be happier. Grateful for a patient and loving hubby @rossboy31. You’re the best, and you were so RIGHT!!!”

Congrats to Sanya and Aaron!