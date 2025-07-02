Celebrity

Sanya Richards-Ross Welcomes Baby #3 With Aaron Ross

Ross Family Of 5: Blessed #BoyMom Sanya Richards-Ross & Hubby Aaron Ross Welcome Baby #3

On July 1, the ultimate #BoyMom, Sanya Richards-Ross, announced that she welcomed a precious baby boy, her third with husband, Aaron Ross.

Published on July 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is a proud mama of three now. On July 1, the former reality TV star and former track and field athlete welcomed her third child, a precious baby boy, with her husband Aaron Ross, 42. 

ESSENCE Black Women In Sports
Source: Derek White / Getty

Breaking the news, Sanya, 40, took to Instagram with a video that captured her smiling from ear to ear while seated in a hospital bed beside her adorable son Aaron Jr., 7. The former housewife could be seen holding her new baby boy in a blanket, although she did not show the infant’s face. 

“He’s here!” the star said with a big smile. “I’m so happy,” she added in the photo’s caption. 

Sanya hasn’t revealed a name for her new bundle of joy just yet, but the proud momma has been open about her life as a busy parent. The star and her husband share their journey through parenthood and their hectic careers on their popular YouTube channel, Rolling With The Rosses, where they document everything, including the lives of their precious sons, Aaron Jr. and 19-month-old son, Asani. In their latest episode, released on June 28—just days before Sanya gave birth—viewers got a glimpse into a milestone for their son, Aaron Jr., affectionately known as Deucey. The episode followed Deucey’s recent visit to the dentist for oral surgery, where he had multiple cavities removed.

Despite the discomfort, the little one handled the experience like a true champ.

On Feb. 22, Sanya and her husband revealed they were expecting their third child. The couple made the announcement through a joint Instagram post that captured the proud matriarch celebrating her 40th birthday among friends and family. In the Coming To America-themed post, Sanya posed in a glamorous black and gold dress with a sheer cutout, proudly showcasing her baby bump. Standing beside her, Aaron wore a sleek all-black suit accessorized with a bold ocelot stole draped over his shoulder. The post marked an exciting new chapter for the Ross family.

On April 17, Sanya shared a series of stunning maternity photos proudly highlighting her growing baby bump. Dressed in a vibrant, floral-embroidered top and a matching crown, the Kingston, Jamaica, native radiated joy and elegance. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude and excitement about expanding her family.

“NEVER SAY NEVER!!!,” she wrote. “After having my first child I thought I was 100% ONE AND DONE…now I’m a few months away from welcoming my 3rd, yes THIRD child and I couldn’t be happier. Grateful for a patient and loving hubby @rossboy31. You’re the best, and you were so RIGHT!!!”

Congrats to Sanya and Aaron!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Baby Baby boy Sanya Richards-Ross

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close