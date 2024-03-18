Bossip Video

The rumors about another Real Housewife of Atlanta leaving the franchise are indeed true. Amid ongoing reboot rumors, Andy Cohen confirmed that Sanya Richards Ross is exiting the Bravo series after two seasons making her the third #RHOA star to leave ahead of season 16.

On Thursday, Bravo boss Andy Cohen hosted another episode of his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, and casually commented on the Olympic gold medalist’s exit.

“How do you feel about Kandi [Burruss], Sanya and Marlo [Hampton] leaving the show?” he asked his guest, Mariah Smith, per a clip shared on social media.

His comment comes after fans noticed that Sanya removed #RHOA from her Instagram bio. She has yet however to publicly announce her departure. Instead, she’s been happily sharing pictures and videos of her family after welcoming her second son in December.

Sanya’s exit comes after Kandi Burruss shared in February that she was departing the series…

and Marlo Hampton confirmed similar news weeks later.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

She continued,

“My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive. I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.”

So far the only confirmed #RHOA season 16 cast member is Porsha Williams, although Kenya Moore is rumored to be returning. It’s unclear if Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora will remain on the cast that’s said to be undergoing a revamp.

What do YOU think about Sanya Richards Ross leaving #RHOA?