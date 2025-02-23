Congratulations! Sanya Richards-Ross & Aaron Ross Expecting Baby #3!

Looks like there’s another reason to celebrate in the Ross household! Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, Aaron Ross, are gearing up to welcome baby number three, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram with an absolutely stunning photoshoot to mark her milestone 40th birthday, and let’s just say—she dropped a major surprise along with the photos. Posing beautifully with her husband in a Coming To America-themed shoot, Sanya revealed her baby bump and shared the exciting news with fans.

She captioned the photos:

“40 + 1 😳🤰🏾💙💕I knew this birthday would be special but this was A LOT more than I could have imagined. On this birthday and my 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY… @rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew. 💙💕My birthday and anniversary is actually on the 26th but we’re celebrating today so let’s just pretend…. HahaLove y’alllI’m about to be a Mommi of THREEEEEE AHHHHHHH!!!!”

A birthday, an anniversary, AND a baby on the way? That’s what we call a major blessing!

This little bundle of joy will be joining big brothers Aaron Jermaine Ross II (affectionately known as Deuce), who is six years old, and one-year-old baby Asani. And according to Sanya, Deuce is beyond excited about his upcoming promotion to the big brother of two!

Back in 2023 at BravoCon, Sanya opened up about their journey to baby number two. She revealed that this pregnancy came after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage, a difficult moment she and Aaron navigated together with strength and faith.

“It was tough, and I said to Deuce when we were going through this, we told him it wasn’t going to happen. I wanted him to be on the journey with us because life does not always go the way you planned. You’re going to have ups and downs. I thought it was a good lesson for him to know that even though we were prayerful, we did all the right things, it didn’t happen. As soon as it happened again, I told him,” Sanya shared at the event.

While the couple hasn’t revealed the baby’s gender just yet, fans are eagerly waiting to find out if they’ll be welcoming another little prince or a princess into the family, espeically since Aaron has openly stated that he wants a daughter. Either way, it’s all love and excitement for the Ross crew!

Sending huge congratulations to Sanya and Aaron—three kids, a beautiful family, and a whole lot of love. We can’t wait to meet baby Ross #3! 💙💕