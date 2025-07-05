LL Cool J & Jazmine Sullivan Stand With Strikers In Philly, Drop Out Of Wawa Welcome America 4th Of July Concert

Philadelphia’s highly anticipated Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert saw a significant change to its lineup, as headliners LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan ultimately chose not to perform. Their decision came in a clear show of solidarity with striking municipal workers, emphasizing a commitment to labor over scheduled appearances.

For fans eager to celebrate Independence Day with live music, the news brought understandable disappointment. The Wawa Welcome America festival is a hallmark annual event in Philadelphia, culminating in a massive free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. However, this year’s festivities were overshadowed by an ongoing strike by AFSCME District Council 33, which represents thousands of the city’s blue-collar municipal workers, including sanitation, parks, and water department employees. These workers are fighting for better wages, benefits, and working conditions, establishing picket lines.

According to NBC Philadelphia, LL Cool J stated in a video posted on social media: “there’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.” He further expressed hope that “the mayor and the city can make a deal. I hope it works out.” He also assured fans he never wants to disappoint them and planned to still be in Philadelphia in case a resolution was reached.

Jazmine Sullivan, a Philadelphia native and Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse, also withdrew from the concert. NBC Philadelphia reported that Sullivan shared on her Instagram story: “Today I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class. I love my city and I believe in you. Hopefully, we will get to celebrate when things are better.”

LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan: Prioritizing Solidarity

The withdrawal of these two major headliners meant a significant shift for the concert’s lineup, though organizers quickly worked to ensure the show would still go on with other performers. However, the message sent by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan resonated far beyond the stage itself.

AFSCME District Council 33 represents approximately 9,000 city workers in various departments, including sanitation, water services, police dispatch, and street maintenance. The union is fighting for higher pay and health care benefits, reportedly seeking a 5% pay increase, and health care benefits for all employees.

Union President Greg Boulware of DC 33 emphasized the workers’ struggle for dignity, “The workers who provide all the comforts for people don’t have any comforts of their own.” He added, “We’ve got people that work and repair the water mains and can’t afford their water bill.”

The strike, which began on July 1, rapidly led to visible impacts across Philadelphia. Residential trash collection came to a halt, with trash bags quickly piling up on streets and at temporary drop-off sites. City services like some pools and libraries were closed, and recreation center hours were shortened. Even emergency services faced strain, with a judge ordering some 911 dispatchers and essential Water Department workers back to their posts due to public safety concerns.

Union President Greg Boulware lauded the artists’ decision to stand with them. Boulware stated, “LL Cool J’s decision to stand in solidarity with the labor movement by choosing not to cross a picket line is a powerful testament to his respect for workers’ rights. His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions.” He further expressed, “We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere. LL Cool J truly is the G.O.A.T.!” Boulware said he was “profoundly humbled” by Sullivan’s decision as a native Philadelphian.