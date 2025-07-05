Celebrity

LL Cool J & Jazmine Sullivan Drop Philly Concert Over Strike

LL Cool J & Jazmine Sullivan Stand With Strikers In Philly, Drop Out Of Wawa Welcome America 4th Of July Concert

LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan canceled their Philadelphia July 4th concert appearances to support striking municipal workers.

Published on July 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia’s highly anticipated Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert saw a significant change to its lineup, as headliners LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan ultimately chose not to perform. Their decision came in a clear show of solidarity with striking municipal workers, emphasizing a commitment to labor over scheduled appearances.

LL Cool J x Jazmine Sullivan
Source: Jeff Kravitz/Savion Washington / Getty

For fans eager to celebrate Independence Day with live music, the news brought understandable disappointment. The Wawa Welcome America festival is a hallmark annual event in Philadelphia, culminating in a massive free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. However, this year’s festivities were overshadowed by an ongoing strike by AFSCME District Council 33, which represents thousands of the city’s blue-collar municipal workers, including sanitation, parks, and water department employees. These workers are fighting for better wages, benefits, and working conditions, establishing picket lines.

According to NBC Philadelphia, LL Cool J stated in a video posted on social media: “there’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.” He further expressed hope that “the mayor and the city can make a deal. I hope it works out.” He also assured fans he never wants to disappoint them and planned to still be in Philadelphia in case a resolution was reached.

Jazmine Sullivan, a Philadelphia native and Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse, also withdrew from the concert. NBC Philadelphia reported that Sullivan shared on her Instagram story: “Today I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class. I love my city and I believe in you. Hopefully, we will get to celebrate when things are better.”

LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan: Prioritizing Solidarity

The withdrawal of these two major headliners meant a significant shift for the concert’s lineup, though organizers quickly worked to ensure the show would still go on with other performers. However, the message sent by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan resonated far beyond the stage itself.

AFSCME District Council 33 represents approximately 9,000 city workers in various departments, including sanitation, water services, police dispatch, and street maintenance. The union is fighting for higher pay and health care benefits, reportedly seeking a 5% pay increase, and health care benefits for all employees.

Union President Greg Boulware of DC 33 emphasized the workers’ struggle for dignity, “The workers who provide all the comforts for people don’t have any comforts of their own.” He added, “We’ve got people that work and repair the water mains and can’t afford their water bill.”

The strike, which began on July 1, rapidly led to visible impacts across Philadelphia. Residential trash collection came to a halt, with trash bags quickly piling up on streets and at temporary drop-off sites. City services like some pools and libraries were closed, and recreation center hours were shortened. Even emergency services faced strain, with a judge ordering some 911 dispatchers and essential Water Department workers back to their posts due to public safety concerns.

Union President Greg Boulware lauded the artists’ decision to stand with them. Boulware stated, “LL Cool J’s decision to stand in solidarity with the labor movement by choosing not to cross a picket line is a powerful testament to his respect for workers’ rights. His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions.” He further expressed, “We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere. LL Cool J truly is the G.O.A.T.!” Boulware said he was “profoundly humbled” by Sullivan’s decision as a native Philadelphian.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

4th of July Celebrity News Jazmine Sullivan LL Cool J Newsletter Philadelphia Strike

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House at Coachella

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers' New Engagement Photos - They're Everything

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana ‘Rawrrr’ Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close