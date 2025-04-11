Breaking News

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D'Angelo Dies At 51
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Miscarriage In Birthday Post

So Sad: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Published on April 11, 2025

Jazmine Sullivan is sharing some sad news. In a vulnerable Instagram story, the Grammy-winning songstress shared that the days leading up to her birthday were especially difficult as she continues to mourn the loss of her son, following a miscarriage.

“Whew… thank y’all for the birthday wishes,” she began in a message to her 2.3 million followers on April 10. “Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard. I’ve been thinking about my mother and missing her more than words can say.”

“I woulda been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet,” she wrote. “So needless to say, I’ve been down bad.”


Despite the heartbreak, the “Need U Bad” singer found a brief moment of relief through self-care, expressing gratitude for a massage she received on her birthday.

“It helped to release some of the deep pain I’ve been holding in for a while,” she said.


She also took a moment to thank her fans for their ongoing love and support.

“I’m also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It’s all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s a** whooping.”

Jazmine Sullivan Lost Her Mother & Grandmother In 2023


This isn’t the first time the R&B powerhouse has let fans in on her grieving journey.

In 2023, she shared that her mother, Pamela, passed away in July 2023 at the age of 64, following a long battle with breast cancer.

Just months later, the songstress shared that her grandmother had died.

“Rest now, grandmom,” she wrote on her InstaStory. “I know mommy is so happy to see you! These women are the very reason I sing and write. The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according to my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think I am.”

She continued and reflected on losing both family matriarchs within the same year.

“God decided 2023 I could handle losing them both. [I don’t know why] but his plans are above me. What I do know is that I was blessed to have been molded and loved fiercely by these amazing women. And I am proud to continue carrying myself in the light in which they raised me! God I thank you for my time with them! I’ll miss you grandma. Hug mommy for me,” she ended.

We’re sending sincere healing prayers Jazmine Sullivan’s way.

